Samuel Nelson Hale Jr.
Boaz
Samuel Nelson Hale Jr., 60 of Boaz passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
A graveside memorial service has been planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Zion Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Hale; father, Samuel Nelson Hale, Sr.; children, Joe (Tori) Clay, Carl (Lauren) Clay and Destin Hudgins; grandchildren, McKinley and Jerimiah Hudgins and Michelle and Trinity Cormier; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shepherds Cove.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rachel Alford
Boaz
Rachel Alford, 75, of Church Street, Boaz, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence.
Services were at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Kenneth Patterson officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Allen Alford, of Opelika, David Alford, of Florida, and Harry Alford, of Gadsden; daughters, Betty Humphrey, of Gadsden, Joyce Loudermilk, of Boaz, and Bobbie Roberson, of Florida; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dailey Butler and Chester Wilkerson; and sisters, Ima Jo Bell and Phyllis Bell.
Arnold Smith
Boaz
Arnold Smith, 94, of Boaz, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Buddy Smith and Rev. Chad Elliott officiated.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Smith (Debbie), Randy Smith and Phillip Smith (Angie); daughter, Vickie Bryant (Jeff); three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, C. O. “Buddy” Smith.
Bennis “Dempsey” Davis
Albertville
Bennis “Dempsey” Davis, 71, of Albertville, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Union Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Young; daughters, Tracey Davis, Tonya Davis, Amanda Doeg (Bo), and Tonja Young; son, Keith Davis (Myra); sister, Linda Sharp (Charles); brothers, Rickey Davis and Carson Davis (Linda); 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Betty Jean
Kennamer
Boaz
Betty Jean Kennamer, 84, of Boaz, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Diversacare of Boaz.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Dekalb Memory Gardens. Rev. Matthew Coby officiated.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Kennamer, Barry Kennamer (Kim), and Melissa Kennamer (Amie); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Crabtree and Ruth Rhea Taylor; and brothers, Larry Lawson and Randall Lawson.
Dortha Mae
Hamrick
Boaz
Dortha Mae Hamrick, 92, of Boaz, died Jan. 29, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Jan. 30, 2021, at Douglas Cemetery with Bro. Chris Reeves officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Jeannie Kelley (Charlie), Kathy Brown, and Linda Moretz (Paul); son, Robert Hamrick (Renee); two brothers, Nathaniel Murray and Earl Murray; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mickey Goodwin
Boaz
Mikey Goodwin, 55, of Boaz, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at his home.
The family has chosen cremation; a private family service will be held at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Goodwin; son, Noah Goodwin; and his father, Oscar (Judy) Goodwin.
Patsy Parker
Albertville
Patsy Parker, age 50, of Albertville passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral was Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Lathamville Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Shyanne (John) Brackett; sons, Dakota Venable (Brianna) and Blake (Ally) Parker; four grandchildren; parents, Larry Parker (Bert) and Barbara Roden; and sisters, Wendy (Edwin) Kelson, and Dana (Toby) Galaviz.
Paul Clarence Minckler
Boaz
Paul Clarence Minckler, 79, of Boaz, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
His family has chosen cremation; no services are being planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Minckler; son, David Minckler; and a niece.
Ralph Charles Barnes Jr.
Crossville
Ralph Charles Barnes Jr., 78, of Crossville, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Dustin Brock and Jerry Manasco officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Black Barnes, of Crossville; daughters, Kristian Carroll (Jackie), of Sardis City, and Kathy Nelson (Jon), of Guntersville; sister, Carolyn Ross, of Palatka, Fla; and two grandchildren.
Tony R. Smith
Albertville
Tony R. Smith, 65, of Albertville, died Jan. 28, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Donny Sims and Chris Sims officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Elise Smith; daughters, Chrissa Copeland, Amanda Taylor (Justin) and Deborah Wren (William); sister, Helen Holmes; brother, Jimmy Lee Smith; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
Troy Mack Willett
Attalla
Troy Mack Willett 77, of Attalla passed away Jan. 31, 2021.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla with Bro. Bobby Kitchens and Bro. Brandon Perry officiating. Burial will follow at Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 until 2p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Willett; sons, Kennie (Marchelle) Willett, of Susan Moore, Greg (Denise) Willett, of Crossville; daughters, Pam (Lamar) Morton, and Terri (Tim) Helms, both of Attalla; brother, George “Bill” (Peggy) Willett, of Attalla; and nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cave Springs Cemetery Fund.
