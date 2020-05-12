Hallelujah, it is finally strawberry season!
This is a great recipe to use up those fresh strawberries that might be just a little past their prime. Or if you have enough will power to not eat them all at once and have some stashed in the freezer you can make this recipe with frozen strawberries. Enjoy this sauce on ice cream, swirled in yogurt, on top of pancakes or waffles. It would also make a yummy addition to a milkshake ... just saying!
Strawberry Sauce
Ingredients:
2 ½ cups fresh strawberries washed and hulled (or frozen strawberries)
½ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup water
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp cold water
2 tbsp cornstarch
½ tsp vanilla
Pinch of salt
Directions:
1. Cook strawberries, sugar, ¼ cup water, and lemon juice n a saucepan over medium heat for 12-15 minutes until the strawberries start to break down, stirring often.
2. Use a potato masher to mash up the strawberries even more.
3. Mix the cold water and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the sauce, stirring constantly, and cook until thickened.
4. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla and salt.
If you would like a completely smooth sauce, then you can puree once cooled in a blender or food processor.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
