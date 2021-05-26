Fyffe’s first trip to the State Softball Tournament in school history was the achievement of more than 10 years in the making for many of the players and coach Tonya Myers.
Myers, who has coached the majority of the team from their softball beginnings, said it was a unique bond that developed over the years that helped the team come together on and off the field to make that history.
“They’ve played together since they were little,” Myers said of the group. “I’ve coached them since they four years old, so we’ve been together for a long time, this group is very special. They have a bond that really shows up on the field too.”
While the first trip to state in program history didn’t go how they hoped it would, a pair of losses to Prattville Christian Academy and Houston Academy last Friday, the lessons they learned during the trip, and the games to even make it that far will come in handy next season. The team finished the year 27-15-2, and of those 15 losses, eight of them were to teams that made the state tournament in their respective classes, giving the Red Devils one of the toughest schedules of any team this past season.
Despite those challenges, the team was able to capture runner-up finishes in the Area in the regular season and tournament, then a runner-up trophy at Regionals, falling only to rival Plainview in those games, who happened to go on and eventually win the 3A state titie.
According to Myers, the future and possibilities for the team in the future are bright, and with very good reason. Of the 11 players the team took to State, after playing most of the regular season with just 10, all but one player has the potential to be back next season, including both pitchers that threw during the State Tournament games.
But according to Myers, the girls will go as far as their work and the goals they set for themselves will allow, but thinks this is a group that should be in the running to start making State trips a regular thing.
“Keep working hard, they can reach any goal that they set in their mind to reach,” Myers added. “There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be back here every year, they’ve got the same team and they’ll have more to come, they’ll do well and I look for them to go far.”
But for Myers, it wasn’t just the plays the girls made, or the trophies they captured on the way to becoming one of the final eight teams left this season, it was their willingness to learn, the fire they showed once they took their positions in the field, and their faith off the field that stood out as what she’ll remember most about the historic season.
“All of these girls are coachable,” Myers concluded. “They put God first in their lives, and it shows up on the field, but they’re also very competitive.”
