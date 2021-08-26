With the first week of the high school football season in the books, it was a week of ups and downs for area team, with the eight teams that took the field last week going 4-4. This week, there are again eight teams hitting the field, including two making their season debuts, while three of the teams in action will look to improve their records to 2-0 on the young season.
Arab at Guntersville, Friday 7 p.m.
The Wildcats look to rebound after a humbling at the hands of Handley last week, 55-21, with a rivalry showdown that puts the winner in the driver’s seat for the Marshall County championship.
Cole McCarty passed for 130 yards and a score last week, while Cooper Davidson finished with 69 yards receiving.
They face a tough task in the Arab Knights, who ran over Albertville last week, 35-0 on the strength of five rushing touchdowns, four of them from senior quarterback Ed Johnson in the first half. The two teams met last season in Arab with Guntersville earning a 35-9 win.
This will be the 93rd meeting between the county foes, with Guntersville leading the all-time series, 60-30-2.
The game came be heard of FM 95.9 out of Guntersville, or FM 92.7 of Arab.
Boaz at Madison County, Friday 7 p.m.
The Pirates will look to make it 2-0 after the defense shined in last week’s 21-12 win over Hayden at Jacksonville State. The Pirates also had a strong game on the ground last week, posting 244 rushing yards as a team. The Pirates last started a season 2-0 back in 2018, when they opened the year with five consecutive wins.
Madison County is looking to rebound after an opening week loss to Buckhorn, 24-13.
This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two schools, with Boaz holding a 5-4 edge, but the Tigers winning the last three, including last season’s tilt, 28-21.
The game can be heard on the radio courtesy FM 93.5.
Woodville at Douglas, Friday 7 p.m.
Douglas (1-0) was originally slated to play Brindlee Mountain, but according to head coach Brandon Lyles, the Lions canceled the showdown between the two county foes. A reason was not given by Lyles, but according to the Jackson County Sentinel's Jason Bowen, Brindlee Mountain had been dealing with COVID issues.
Lyles said that the contest is an official game, and Douglas will not be awarded a forfeit win due to Brindlee Mountain canceling.
Douglas is coming off a 43-8 win over Weaver on Friday, while Woodville (0-1) lost its opener last week to Ider, 53-0. The two teams have never faced each other in football.
Woodville is coached by former Boaz assistant coach Matt Sanders.
The game will be Douglas' homecoming game.
Asbury at Whitesburg Christian, Friday 7 p.m.
The Rams will look to make it two-in-a-row for the first time in program history after taking down Gaston last week, 33-8. In that win, the Rams scored 14 points in the opening two minutes and change of the game and never looked back. Luke pair had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, plus a receiving score in the win, while the defense kept Gaston off the board until the third quarter.
Whitesburg Christian comes in at 0-1 after dropping a shootout with Gaylesville last week, 38-30. The two teams met in 2020 with the Warriors claiming a 28-0 win in the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Geraldine at Westminster Christian, Friday 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs open the Michael Davis era with a road game and a young roster ready to prove they can get back to the playoffs. The Bulldogs return less than half their starters from a year ago, but many of the players on this season’s team gained experience throughout last season with Davis noting they’re ahead of the curve coming into this season.
The 4A Wildcats are looking to rebound after a 4-6 season a year ago, and to improve on a defense that gave up over 36 points per game a season ago.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 3-0, including a 30-7 win in 2020.
Sylvania at Sardis, Friday 7 p.m.
Sardis looks to rebound after a difficult 2020 season on and off the field, with injuries and COVID affecting them from the start on the way to an 0-10 season. Head Coach Gene Hill enters the season just five wins from 100 in his career, and says this season’s team comes in with extra motivation after the struggles the faced last season. Senior Brody Samples is expected to get the start at quarterback for the Lions.
Sylvania comes in looking to rebound after dropping its opening game against Saks last week, 42-32, and hopes to build off a 6-6 season in a tough region a year ago.
Sardis and Sylvania have faced off 29 times dating back to 1978, with the Rams holding a 16-13 edge, including a 32-7 win last season.
West End at Pleasant Valley, Friday 7 p.m.
The Patriots will look to get into the win column after falling at Susan Moore last week, 31-12, in a game in which mistakes on special teams and offense came back to haunt them. The Patriots allowed the game’s opening kick to be returned for a score, then later gave up a pick six. The passing game clicked in the third quarter, leading to a pair of scores and something to build on.
Pleasant Valley is also looking to rebound after a tough opening game, getting blanked by Donoho last week to the tune of 25-0. The Raiders were 3-7 a season ago.
West End leads the all-time series between the two schools, 11-4, and picked up a 38-22 meeting between the two teams last season.
Collinsville vs. Crossville, Friday 7 p.m.
The Lions look to rebound after a tough opening game at New Hope, falling 32-0 in a game where the Lions were short-handed. The Lions hope that after knocking the rust off last week, the offense and defense can find their stride against their county rivals.
Collinsville comes into Friday’s game also looking to regroup after a tough opening week, getting handled by Section to the tune of 34-6.
The rival between these two county foes dates back to 1926, with Crossville leading the all-time series 44-33-1, but Collinsville has claimed the last three games, including a 24-6 decision last season.
OFF: Albertville, Fyffe
