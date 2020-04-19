Kappler, Inc., immediately shut its company down through the weekend after an employee’s COVID-19 test results came back positive Thursday, April 16.
Laura Kappler-Roberts, president of the Guntersville-based safety products manufacturer, said the company intended to reopen Monday.
“As a safety products company, Kappler is especially sensitive to protecting people,” she said in a statement. “The entire Kappler team is working diligently to provide critically needed PPE for healthcare workers and responders.
“We are extremely focused on the health and safety of our employees,” Kappler-Roberts continued. “We are taking every precaution to protect our workers, but even Kappler is not immune to coronavirus risks.”
Kappler-Roberts said she had been using a third-party professional cleaning crew to sanitize facilities. During the weekend shutdown, she said the same crew would be performing additional sanitation.
From this point forward, Kappler-Roberts said wearing masks would be mandatory of her employees. Employees will also undergo a “nurse-conducted temperature check and health screening” before work begins.
Kappler-Roberts said there was no reason to believe any Kappler products would present a danger of being contaminated.
