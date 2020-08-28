It’s been said the best ruler is a reluctant one. That may be true of most leadership positions, but it certainly appears to be the case when it comes to Sardis City Police Chief James Harp.
After more than 32 years of service in law enforcement, Harp has decided to retire. He said he was excited about retiring, and though he enjoyed serving as chief for almost 14 years, it’s not what defines him.
“Some people eat, drink and sleep law enforcement,” Harp said. “I’m one of them that can lay it down and walk away… I can’t say I won’t miss law enforcement… but to be honest with you, I never wanted to be a police officer.”
Harp said his late brother encouraged him to take a civil service test for the Gadsden Police Department in the late 1980s, which he did despite never having thought of joining law enforcement before. Out of more than 500 test takers, he said he and his brother finished in the top 40. A year later he was hired on at the Gadsden PD in 1989.
Soon after, Harp transferred to the Albertville Police Department. By the time he left there to join the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in 2001, he had risen through the ranks to become a captain.
Harp said one of the highlights of his career occurred while serving with the APD when he helped save the life of former Albertville Councilman Blacky McClendon’s infant grandson.
“There was a baby that had crib death, and we were able to resuscitate him,” he said. “I went to his high school graduation, I went to his first birthday party and got to see him become an adult.”
He and a few fellow officers were presented the key to the city by then mayor Larry Van Hillsman.
Harp joined the Sardis City Police Department in 2007 as a patrolman already a seasoned veteran. He was sworn in as chief of police two months later in 2008 following the death of the previous chief, James Alverson.
At that time, Harp said he wanted his relationship with the community to be like Sheriff Andy Taylor’s was to the fictional town of Mayberry on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“No disrespect, but I’d kind of like to be like Andy and Mayberry,” he said. “Everybody that’s come up to me has said, ‘I think you’ve achieved your goal.’”
That relationship with the residents of Sardis City is what Harp said he would miss most.
“The only thing I’m really going to miss is the people,” he said. “I’ve grown to love the people of Sardis, and I feel like they’ve grown to love me.”
Though he may be retiring, that doesn’t mean he’ll stop serving. Harp has already been lending a helping hand to the town’s street department. He said Mayor Russell Amos offered him a position with the department after he told him he was retiring as chief.
“I said, ‘yeah, as long as I don’t have to be a boss.’”
Amos had already tried to convince Harp to stay on as police chief for a bit longer.
“This has been one of the things I’ve dreaded,” Amos said. “There’s no replacing James Harp.”
Since Amos first joined the town’s government in 2008 as a councilman, both he and Harp said they’ve developed a relationship more like brothers than coworkers.
“James and I developed a relationship that is rare this day in time — best friends,” Amos said. “Personally, I consider James more like a brother than a police chief, and his retirement day is not a day that I have looked forward to. But I know he has earned the opportunity to do something different in life, and I wish him the very best.”
Amos said Harp, with his knowledge, experience and compassionate heart, has been the “perfect” police chief for the town. The Reporter reached out to other members of the community, all of whom had nothing but good things to say about the retiring chief.
“James is a good man who has always been willing to help others,” Officer William Alexander, who will be taking over as chief, said. “Not just those of Sardis City, but anyone that he has come in contact with. He gives with a servant’s heart without expectation of anything in return.
“He has been a close friend and mentor to me since before he was chief, and that’s continued. He has always been willing to offer a kind word, an ear to listen or a joke to tell. Most of all he has been a man of character. He has earned the respect of his officers and his peers. It is a privilege to call him my friend.”
“Chief [Harp] has been in my life since I was in high school,” said Amanda Cargo, wife of the new assistant chief, Keith Beard. “In the many years that I have known Chief James Harp, he has always been so kind and such a hard worker. He has always been such a kind and loving person … going above and beyond for the community, the police department and other departments in the city as well… James always is willing to help others and is a great godly man.”
“He will be very missed when he retires,” councilman Bobby Pounds said. “James has been so caring for our community during his time here. Very few police have been such a blessing for a small community as he has, no matter what the situation was, he was always trying to help. On holidays, we as a community always made sure he had an invitation to one of our houses, and he loved to come and eat!”
The community is holding a retirement reception for Harp on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Whitesboro Baptist Church where former coworkers and members of the community can visit with him and express their thanks for his many years of service.
“So many people, not only in the Sardis City community, but in the entire area know and appreciate him,” the chief’s wife, Jessica, said. “I may be biased, but I think he deserves being honored for such a long and great career. It’s a great testament amidst the current cultural climate that there are good officers out here that invest their entire lives into being servants of the public and trying to make the little part of the world they live and raise their families in a better place.”
Saturday is Harp’s final day wearing the badge, and he will officially retire Monday, Sept. 1.
