Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the statewide safer-at-home order and mask mandate through April 9 with changes to some guidelines. She said the mask mandate will not be extended again beyond the next five weeks.
Though the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,003,396 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Thursday, both Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris said they want more before lifting restrictions wholesale like other states, such as Texas and Mississippi, have.
“Dr. Harris and I believe more Alabamians need to get their first shot before we take a step some other states have taken to remove the mask order altogether and lift all restrictions,” Ivey said. “Folks, we’re not there yet, but we're getting close.”
Ivey highlighted recent COVID case statistics reported by the ADPH that showed an 82% decrease in the 7-day average for cases and a 77% drop in hospitalizations. She said she hopes to continue the downward trend beyond the Easter holiday, but she would not be extending the mask mandate after April 9.
“The bottom line is we have kept the mask mandate in place for more than a generous period of time because it has helped,” she continued. “And as a result of the people of our state doing their part, we have seen dramatic results and real progress being made.”
Once the mandate expires, Ivey said it will be up to Alabamians to behave responsibly regarding their health and safety, which may include continuing wearing a mask. She also encouraged businesses to use the next five weeks to devise their own health policies.
“After [April 9], it’ll be personal responsibility,” she said. “Alabamians are smart. They got good common sense. They know what works. I’m going to continue to wear my mask when I’m around folks… If businesses believe wearing masks are important to keeping their doors open & their employees and customers safe – and many do – then they’ll have five weeks from today to get ready to impose their own policies.”
Though largely unchanged, the order was updated to include allowing up to two visitors at a time in hospital rooms, resuming outdoor activities at senior centers, lifting the limit on party sizes at restaurants and adjusting social distancing guidelines for summer camps to match those for schools.
