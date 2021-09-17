The Guntersville City Schools Board of Education has successfully secured funding for a new high school building. During a board meeting Tuesday, the board approved a funding agreement resolution in partnership with the City of Guntersville.
“[Today] will prove to be a monumental day in the history of The City of Guntersville, Guntersville City Schools and, specifically, Guntersville High School,” Superintendent Jason Barnnett said in a statement Tuesday. “The board and I have been reviewing our financial situation, the current state of our facilities and the ability to fund a new high school for the current and future success of our students. During this time, we have been working closely with the city to share our vision and develop a shared mission towards a new Guntersville High School.”
In partnering with the city, Barnett said they were able to attain a much lower interest rate on money borrowed than they could otherwise for the project, which was last estimated to be around $43 million. The school board was also able to refinance some short-term debt without extending payments, which should save taxpayers money “significantly,” Barnett said.
“I cannot underestimate the foresight and commitment of the [board] a couple of years back in tackling many of the deferred maintenance projects that were completed in partnership with ABM,” Barnett said. “Tough decisions were made, but the ABM project quickly met many of our most pressing needs. This, in conjunction with the half-cent sale tax the [City] approved and allocated for capital improvements, has made an immediate impact.”
In May, the people of Guntersville voted down a measure, 795-571, that would have increased the property tax by 7.5 mills — roughly $75 per $100,000-worth or property — to fund the new school building. Now, the above-mentioned actions of the city and school board, along with “other multiple sources of revenue and the immense economic growth and success” of Guntersville have helped secure the needed funds and make the new building a “viable reality,” Barnett said.
He said the board still had some work to do before a construction timeline or move-in date is announced, but they were striving to have the project completed as soon as possible.
“While this won’t all happen overnight, it does mean we are closer to the reality of a new Guntersville High School than ever before,” Barnett concluded.
