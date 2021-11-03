The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to present the final Player of the Week Award for the 2021 football season to Logan Anderson of Fyffe.
Anderson, a freshman running back, kick return, and defensive back, totaled over 200 total yards in the win and found the end zone five times, four on the ground, once on special teams, as well as a fumble recovery as the Red Devils crushed 6A Scottsboro, 45-7, in the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Anderson opened the scoring with a nine-yard run on the game’s opening series, then he mad it 18-0 with a 22-yard scamper just before the halftime break. To open the second half, Anderson pounced on a loose ball on the kickoff, then scored from two yards out on the ensuing series. Anderson’s final rushing score was his second nine-yard score of the day, finishing with 139 yards on 15 carries.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, and following Scottsboro’s only score of the game, Anderson took the kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring and his day.
Anderson and the Red Devils will open the postseason looking for the school’s fourth-straight state championship on Friday when they host Walter Wellborn is the opening round of the 3A playoffs.
Honorable Mention
Logan Pate, Guntersville: Pate rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns as Guntersville took down rival Albertville, 49-28.
Colton Lusher, Geraldine: Lusher picked off two passes and rushed for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 53-0 win over rival Crossville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.