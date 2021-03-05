No injuries were reported in a house fire in Douglas Thursday morning.
Douglas, Nixon Chapel and Albertville fire departments were dispatched to a single-story home on Riedlinger Lane in Douglas just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Passers-by reported flames shooting from the home. Thick smoke could be seen in the sky coming from the scene.
Trucks from Douglas and Nixon Chapel arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed. Albertville Fire Department sent a tanker truck to help shuttle water to the scene.
Despite initial reports of someone inside the home, fire officials on scene said no one was inside at the time of the fire.
The home is considered a total loss.
