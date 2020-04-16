An Albertville City Schools custodian was announced as a finalist in the 2020 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest.
According to Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K Principal Beth Rigsby, Howell Beasley, Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (AKPK) custodian is a finalist in the nationwide 2020 Custodian of the Year contest. She said the school was planning to make the announcement during a surprise school-wide assembly, Monday, March 16, but since the schools closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic they weren’t able to hold an assembly. Currently, Beasley is in the running to win a $10,000 cash prize, $5,000 in products and services from Cintas Corporation and Rubbermaid Commercial Products and a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000.
Since Beasley nor the students or faculty knew he had been chosen as a finalist, Rigsby and a few staff members surprised the custodian at AKPK.
“What? I can’t believe it; I may need to sit down, my knees feel wobbly,” Beasley said, after the announcement was made. “This was a big surprise. I’m very thankful.”
Beasley’s job title may be custodian, but Rigsby said to the 600 students at AKPK, he’s a “superhero.” She said Beasley has worked 36 years at AKPK, formerly known as Big Spring Lake.
“Mr. Howell greets each class with a sincere and warm ‘good morning’ and goes above and beyond to make students feel supported,” Rigsby said. “When some children are having a tough day, Mr. Howell makes them ‘his buddy’ and enlists their help with picking up trash around the school to distract them from their troubles.
“If someone is in need in our school or community, Mr. Howell saves the day by helping to ensure they feel special and have everything they need,” she continued. “He even takes time out of his day to escort a student with blindness up and down the busy hallways to assure she makes it to class safely. His unwavering dedication and pride in his work constantly touches the lives of every person at Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K.”
Beasley said he appreciates his job and looks forward to helping others. He said the students at AKPK are what makes his job rewarding.
“I don’t mind working,” Beasley said, when asked about his career with AKPK. “I don’t know any different, I’ve always worked, but this is home to me and the people are part of my family. I was poor growing up, and I have what I have because of hard work.
“I enjoy helping others and I love to help make others happy if I can,” he added.
Hosted by Cintas Corporation, the Custodian of the Year contest shines a spotlight on the extraordinary yet often invisible heroes who contribute more than cleanliness to their schools. Now through Friday, April 17, everyone is encouraged to vote for Beasley at custodianoftheyear.com.
“This contest shows just how important custodians are to their schools and communities,” Christiny Betsch, Cintas marketing manager, said. “The number of heartfelt stories we received made it almost impossible to narrow down the top 10 finalists. These 10 finalists have hearts of gold, and we’re honored to share their stories with the public.”
The greatest number of public votes determines the winner of the 2020 Custodian of the Year contest.
“It was difficult narrowing down thousands of stories to 10 finalists,” John Barrett, ISSA executive director, said. “Each custodian has their own unique story, showcasing their astonishing commitment and dedication, which is why these finalists are so worthy of recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.