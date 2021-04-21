For Class 1A through 6A, the Road to Montgomery and the State Baseball title starts Friday with the AHSAA high school baseball playoffs getting underway across the state. The Sand Mountain area will be well representing in the opening round, with six area teams punching their tickets to the playoffs this season.
Guntersville, Sardis, Geraldine, Fyffe and West End all captured area championships during the regular season and with the exception of West End, will hosting their opening-round series this weekend, while Boaz finished as their area runner-up behind Sardis, and will play on the road.
All series are scheduled for three games, with doubleheaders scheduled for Friday, and a deciding Game 3 on Saturday in each series.
Guntersville captured the 5A Area 14 title with a 6-0 mark this season, and finished the regular season with a mark of 13-16. For their undefeated run in area play, the Wildcats will play host to Ardmore in their opening round series set to begin Friday at GHS. Friday will be a doubleheader, and if a third game in the series is needed, it will be played on Saturday. Ardmore posted mark of 14-18 during their regular season play. Friday’s doubleheader is slated to start at 5 p.m.
Sardis was crowned the 5A Area 13 last week by sweeping a pair of games from rival Boaz, to also finish the regular season undefeated in area play. The Lions were 6-0 in league play, and enter the postseason as one of the area’s hottest teams, currently riding an eight-game winning streak as of Tuesday to enter the playoffs with a mark of 15-10-1 on the season. By earning the area title, the Lions will play host to West Point in Friday and Saturday’s opening round series. West Point was 19-16 during the regular season.
At the 3A level, Fyffe was one of the most dominant teams during the regular season, sitting at 19-1 on the season entering Tuesday’s regular season finale against DAR. The Red Devils have been ranked in the 3A polls Top-5 all season, and have rode a combination of dominant pitching and a deep lineup to post that mark as well as an undefeated area record. The 3A Area 14 champs will play host to Lauderdale County on Friday, with a doubleheader slated to start at 5 p.m. Lauderdale County posted a mark of 18-7 during the regular season, making this one of the more anticipated opening-round match-ups.
Geraldine was the final local team to capture its area title, and enters the playoffs with a confidence boost after last week’s DeKalb County Tournament. The Bulldogs went 2-1 at the event, falling by a run in the finals, but became the only team to defeat Fyffe this season, winning 5-2 in the semifinals. The Bulldogs sit at 14-13 on the season heading into Tuesday’s regular season finale against Crossville, and will host Carbon Hill on Friday with their series slated to start at 5 p.m. Carbon Hill went 7-13 during the regular season.
West End finished the regular season with a 10-10 mark, but were able to capture their 2A area crown. The Patriots will have to wait a week to find out who their first playoff opponent is, as the area they crossover with did not have another playoff eligible team, according to head coach Joe Payne. The Patriots instead will wait to take on the winner of the Whitesburg Christian and Mars Hill Bible series this weekend.
Boaz was the final area team to qualify, going 15-12 on the season and finishing as their area runner-up behind Sardis. Prior to dropping the pair to the Lions, the Pirates had won nine games in a row, and finished the regular season with a 15-12 record. By finishing as the runner-up in the regular season, the Pirates will travel to face Russellville in the opening round, with the Golden Tigers posting one of the top records in the state this season, going 32-5. Their series is slated to start at 5 p.m. Friday.
Please contact your team for Saturday start times if a Game 3 is needed, as well as ticket information for each series.
The final area team still playing is Albertville, who plays at the 7A level, where the postseason is not slated to start until next weekend, along with area softball tournaments.
