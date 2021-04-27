As the COVID-19 vaccination effort continues to roll out, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers urges all eligible donors to help support the local blood supply. Blood donations are still needed every day as blood banks across the nation feel the impact after months of canceled or postponed blood drives due to the pandemic.
Following recent expansions of vaccine eligibility criteria, LifeSouth has received an influx of questions regarding how the vaccines impact the blood donation process.
“The blood supply could be at risk if eligible donors aren’t aware that they can safely give blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Chris Lough, Vice President of Medical Services for LifeSouth. “Blood donation offers an immediate way to give back to your community and support public health. We encourage all eligible donors to make an appointment as soon as possible to ensure blood is on the shelves for local hospitals when they need it most.”
A few of the most common questions LifeSouth has received in recent weeks include:
• Am I eligible to donate blood if I have received the vaccine? Yes. There is no risk for blood donation following receipt of the currently available vaccines. As long as you are feeling healthy and well, and you meet the history and physical requirements for blood donation, you can donate. For a full list of eligibility requirements, visit lifesouth.org.
• Is it safe to receive blood from a donor who has received the vaccine? Yes, blood from donors who have received the vaccine is safe. All blood donations undergo thorough testing prior to distribution to local hospitals.
• How long do I have to wait after receiving the vaccine before I can donate blood? If you received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is no deferral period for blood donation.
• Can I donate if I’ve only had one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine? Yes, you can donate whole blood, plasma and platelets.
• Where can I go to donate?
LifeSouth’s donor centers or donors can also look for LifeSouth’s signature red, white and blue bloodmobile around the community for a convenient, quick donation or visit Lifesouth.org to find blood drives.
LifeSouth Donor Centers:
Madison/Huntsville/Limestone Region: 8190 Madison Blvd, Madison
12060 County Line Road Suite F, Madison
Mashall/Blount/Ettowah Region: 8626 U.S. Hwy 431
Morgan/Cullman region: 2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120, Decatur 1121 Clark Street, Cullman Shoals Region: 307 Veterans Dr., Florence
LifeSouth provides blood for many local hospitals, including Huntsville Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Athens-Limestone Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center North, Marshall Medical Center South, Crestwood Medical Center, Parkway Medical Center, Lawrence Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Cullman Regional, Red Bay Hospital, Russellville Hospital, Madison Huntsville Hospital, Gadsden Regional Hospital, and Lakeland Community Hospital.
All eligible donors are encouraged to give blood as soon as possible.
To learn more about donation eligibility, find a donor center or blood drive near you and book an appointment to donate, visit LifeSouth.org.
About LifeSouth:
LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services. The LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when a patient is in need. To learn more, visit LifeSouth.org.
