A Blountsville man was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 75 near the Albertville Regional Airport.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, 31-year-old Christopher Ward, travelling southbound on a 1999 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle, was struck nearly head on by a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Shelby Coville, 34, of Biloxi, Miss.
Smith said the accident occurred at 8 p.m.
“Coville reportedly changed lanes to pass one or more vehicles,” Smith said. “He struck Ward in an offset head-on manner.
“Ward suffered immediate fatal injuries.”
Neither Coville nor an unnamed passenger in his truck sustained any injuries, Smith said. No other vehicles were reported as being involved or damaged in the accident.
Smith said Coville continued driving after the accident, coming to a stop near White Oak Road, more than ½ a mile from the crash scene.
He was arrested on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and booked into the Albertville City Jail. Smith said Coville will most likely be transported to the Marshall County Jail later Monday.
Smith said Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene along with Albertville Police and Fire departments.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office provided officers to cover emergency calls within Albertville while city police worked the wreck scene, Smith said.
Alabama 75 was closed between White Oak Road and Allen Road for several hours while Traffic Homicide Officers and others worked the scene. Officers responded to the scene at 8 p.m. and left just before 2 a.m., Smith said. Traffic was detoured around the crash site, he said.
Smith said an investigation is ongoing and includes the possibility of speed and intoxication as contributing factors.
“We do have several good witnesses who were able to give statements,” Smith said.
If convicted of the felony leaving the scene charge, Coville could face between 1 and 10 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to the Alabama Criminal Code.
Clay was laid to rest Monday with a funeral at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home and burial in New Harmony Cemetery in Asbury.
