Battling one and off rain as well as dropping temperatures, the bats for Boaz and Douglas were red hot Thursday night.
But it was the visiting Eagles who scored multiple runs in five innings, then held off a furious Boaz rally, who found a way to pull out the 14-11 win.
After a scoreless opening frame, the floodgates opened in a big way, with Douglas scoring multiple runs in each of the next five innings, including a four-run top of the fifth, and three runs in both the third and sixth.
The Eagles collected nine hits and drew 12 walks in the win. MacKinley Portillo had the big blow for Douglas, hitting an inside the park home run in the six inning. Cheyenne Hamby and Nicole Abercrombie each had two hits for the Eagles, with Ambercrombie posting a double and two RBIs. Hamby and Chloe Green each scored four runs Douglas.
Portillo tossed all seven innings for Douglas, fanning 12 batters to earn the win.
Boaz trailed 14-2 after the top of the six, but woke up in the bottom of the six with five runs, then posted four more in the bottom of the seventh, but a flyout to center ended the game with a runner on first, and the potential tying run on-deck.
Boaz were led by Sydney Noles, who went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Jaiden Camper added three hits and two runs scored, while Harley Wyatt drove in three runs. Jenna Pierce scored three runs on three walks.
Starting pitcher Jenna Pierce (8) and reliever Jaycee Kilgore (2) combined to strike out 10 Douglas batters.
