The first day of autumn is still a week away but fall is already in the air in downtown Boaz as the Boaz Chamber of Commerce prepares the city’s 57th Annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 and 2.
Chamber President Jill Johnson said this year’s festival is set to surpass last year’s extravaganza, which drew in thousands of people from all over. Over the course of two days, the downtown area of Boaz, from Bartlett Avenue to Old Mill Park, will play host to over 100 arts and craft vendors, food trucks, live music performances, classic car and Jeep show, games, fun activities and the 2021 Miss Harvest Festival Pageant.
Opening ceremonies begin Friday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. when Kerry Mitchell will present this year’s Chamber awards to the small business and citizen of the year plus many more. Johnson also said there will be a special, surprise performance at the ceremony that you won’t want to miss.
After that, there will be multiple performances at the Old Mill stage including the Boaz Jazz Band and SSCC Street Singers; Traditions Rising; Country Case; and the Sweet Tea Trio, which is managed by Kid Rock and has opened up for major headliners including Bon Jovi and Alabama, according to the group’s website. Chad Steed is also set to perform at Courtyard on Main starting at 4:30 p.m.
Finally, the annual cornhole tournament will cap off the evening starting at 6:30 p.m. at Old Mill Park. The deadline to register is Sept. 30 and costs $20 per team. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the festival picks back up at 9 a.m. with the Miss Harvest Festival Pageant. Also performing throughout the day will be Sand Mnt. Cheer; Just Dance Academy; Josh Bright Productions; Bloodline Gospel; and Alliance Quartet.
Johnson said the chamber is selling T-shirts to commemorate the event. They will be on sale during the festival or can be found before then, along with more information about the event, at the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce.
