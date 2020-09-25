Jeremy Reeves knows the hardships of having an extremely sick child and being a small business owner at the same time.
He plans to help Trent Slaton, owner of Albertville’s Yum Yum Tree restaurant, as his and Alexis Beard’s baby girl, Oaklee, fights to overcome a heart defect.
Oct. 10 will bring a full day of music, activities and fundraising for Slaton’s family. The event – A Heart for Oaklee Fundraiser - will be held at The Gridiron restaurant in Piper Station, just off Billy Dyar Boulevard in Boaz.
“Things like this are dear to me,” Reeves said. “I lost my daughter to a brain tumor.
“When I hear about a child in need, I like to try to help.”
Reeves has gathered a variety of help from the community to raise funds for Slaton and his family. Oaklee is only two months old but has spent her entire life at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Slaton and his family have been forced to stay in hotels around the hospital because the Ronald McDonald House has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities provides a “home-away-from-home” for parents and children receiving medical treatment at Children’s of Alabama or UAB.
“He’s been getting discounted hotel rates through RMCC, but still, it adds up,” Reeves said.
“I was at Children’s for six months with my daughter, but I never left her room. We were offered space at Ronald McDonald House, but didn’t take it.
“When I heard about Oaklee, it hit home.”
Reeves has lined up a daylong cornhole tournament beginning at 11 a.m. featuring four different divisions. Entry fee ranges from $20 to $30 depending on division. Each division will receive cash prizes.
Beginning at noon, musicians will play 2-hour sets. Performers include Heath Landers, Josh Cash, Woody Strut Band, Country Case and Backroad South. The event will end at 11 p.m.
Throughout the day will be raffles and drawings for door prizes, Reeves said.
There is no fee or tickets needed to attend the event.
“It takes a lot of hands-on work to run a restaurant,” Reeves said. “I don’t know their exact financial situation, but I know they have to be struggling. They are having to pay for hotels, food and transportation out of their pocket, not to mention medical bills.”
Reeves said they didn’t want to wait to hold a fundraiser any longer than necessary.
“We don’t know what the future has in store for Oaklee,” Reeves said.
“She has to meet various markers before she can get a heart transplant. She has to be between 4 and 6 months old before her blood vessels will be strong enough to handle a new heart.
“I know they are just beginning their journey. They will need our help for some time to come.”
Anyone wishing to become an event sponsor, make a monetary donation to the Slaton family or contribute raffle prizes may call Reeves at 256-458-1559; message him on his Facebook page; or email thegridiron@comcast.net.
“We welcome anyone in the community to be part of the team,” Reeves said.
