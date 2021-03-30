An Albertville man died in a traffic crash Saturday morning.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Francisco Javier Vazquez Mendoza, 36, was fatally injured when the 2007 Toyota 4Runner he was driving left the roadway on Blessing Road near Arley Lacey Road, about two miles east of Albertville.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:20 a.m.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
