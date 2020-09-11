Rebecca “Becky” Tate
Jacksonville
Graveside services for Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Tate, 74, of Jacksonville, previously of Gadsden, will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, Fort Payne, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Rusty Tate will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Village Chapel Funeral Home. Mrs. Tate met her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Mrs. Tate was preceded in death by her parents, Basil Davis and Kathleen Trussell Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Paul Tate; children, Scott Tate (Monica), of Delta, Lora Jackson (Jimmy), of Jacksonville, and Malissa Chumley (Dru), of Jacksonville; chosen daughter, Tammie Kubista (Tom), of Centre; grandchildren, Courtney Hicks, of Weaver, Zac Tate, of Jacksonville, Amber Christopher, of Jacksonville, Jonathan Chumley, of Birmingham, Austin Tate, of Jacksonville, Dakota Jones, of Delta, Searra Williams, of Jacksonville, and Seth Douglas, of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Hunter Alldredge, Davis and Anna Kate Tate, Rebecca Cami Tate, Abel and Jesse Christopher, Levi, Grant and Greyson Morris, and Adleigh Tate; one brother, Vicky Dan Davis (Brenda); two sisters, Charlotte Davis and Cynthia Beshears (Chuck).
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons.
Mrs. Tate was born in DeKalb County, Alabama. She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt and Nana. She loved her family and her Lord with her whole heart, and will be missed by many.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, especially Brittany.
Martha Cannady
Albertville
Martha Cannady, 79, of Albertville, died Sept. 8, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Thursday, Sept. 10, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Rod Bryant and Joey Cannady officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Verlon Cannady; daughter, Teresa Cannady; son, Joey Cannady (Karen); sisters, Patricia Maddox and Cyndy Smith (Whitten); brothers, Thomas Strickland, Johnny Strickland and Glenn Strickland; grandchildren, Zac Cannady and Cassie Dick (Kadin); and two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Kinlie Dick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymon and Ruby Strickland; a sister, Mavis Guest; and brothers, Dean and Junior Strickland.
Ronald “Silver Streak” Currie
Albertville
Ronald “Silver Streak” Currie, 72, of Albertville, died Sept. 9, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Baltimore Avenue Church of God with Bros. Morrell Upchurch and Aaron Richards officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Currie; daughters, Mischa Partridge (Ernie), Amy Landers (Jarrod) and Emily Lynn (Jonathan); sister, Helen Morrison; brothers, James Currie (Lanette) and Donald Currie (Joyce); nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Jimmy Shane Goins
Boaz
Jimmy Shane Goins, 37, of Boaz, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Pastor Glenn Randall officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Samantha Jayne Goins; children, Jayden Lee Goins, Madisyn Kay Goins, and Ryan Allen Goins; parent, James William Manning; sisters and brother, Mistie Ann Goins, Tara Suzanne Manning, Tracy Nicole Manning, Kellie Thomas, and Randy Joe Goins Jr.
Travis Meeks
Boaz
Travis Meeks, age 72, of Bethsaida Road, Boaz, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his residence.
Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Umphrey will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include a son, Dwight Meeks, of Florida; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Randy Bunn, of Albertville, and Deanna and Kevin Leeth, of Crossville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Meeks, of Boaz; and sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley and Billy Cooley, and Susan McDowell.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
