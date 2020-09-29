At least one Albertville neighborhood is ready to show their support for police officers by turning on blue porch lights Thursday.
Beginning at 6 p.m., residents in the Terrace Heights neighborhood will change out ordinary light bulbs in favor of blue lights. Residents and their children are also urged to come outside with balloons, posters, signs and treats for law enforcement officers.
“They work a dangerous job,” said organizer Glenda Wooten. “They need to know they are supported and appreciated.”
Wooten and neighbor Reba Cofield saw a similar idea reported on a local television news broadcast and thought the idea had merit.
“It is such a simple thing to do, changing out a light bulb, but it means so much,” Wooten said.
“We put suggestions out as far as what residents might want to do with balloons and signs. We’ve got no idea how many people will participate, but the comments and feedback we have gotten is tremendous.”
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said officers will cruise the neighborhood as much as possible. Of course, emergencies come first, he said.
“We will absolutely show our support,” Smith said.
“Whenever anyone in the community does something like this to show their gratitude to the police, we will absolutely try to show our support and be there.”
Wooten hopes officers realize how important they are to the community as a whole, and not just in one neighborhood.
“We want to show that we appreciate the job they do,” Wooten said. “It is often a thankless job they have sometimes.”
Participating streets include Linwood, Walnut, East Alabama Avenue, Fulton, Sunset, East Dons Avenue, Davis, Preston Avenue and Peach.
Backing the Blue is easy to do every day.
Show your support by purchasing a yard sign from H&H Printing. Each sign in $10 and the proceeds will go to the APD.
Another way is to purchase a Back the Blue T-shirt from the APD. Short sleeved shirts are $15 for sizes up to XL, and $17 for plus size shirts. Long sleeved versions are $20 and $22.
“In the past, we’ve used this money to buy Christmas gifts for children, sponsored basketball games, and more,” Smith said.
“We will use money raised through Back the Blue sales to buy things we need that are not included in the budget.”
Smith said other neighborhoods have expressed an interest in organizing a similar event. However, no specific dates have been set yet.
Anyone wanting to organize similar events in other neighborhoods are asked to call Autumn at the Albertville Police Department, 256-891-8224.
