Rick Scott
Formerly of Sardis City
Rick Scott, 65, of Apopka, Fla., passed away on July 30, 2021.
He was born in Albertville, Alabama, on February 24, 1956, to Herbert and Dorothy Scott and graduated from Sardis High School in Sardis, Alabama.
He received his B.S. in Bible/Ministry and M.S. in Organizational Leadership from Southern Christian University and M.A. in Communication from the University of Central Florida.
Rick wed Lora Scott on December 10, 1993; they were married for 27 years. He was a professor at Seminole State College and a retired minister for the Church of Christ.
Rick loved the “5 F’s”: Faith, Family, Football, Fried Foods and Fishing.
He was predeceased by his father, Herbert Thomas Scott; his stepfather, Fred Knight; his daughter, Katherine Angela Swaim; and his sister-in-law, Lila Scott.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Knight; his wife, Lora Scott; his children, Amanda Leigh (Aaron) Myers, Aimee Nicole Scott, Elizabeth Jean Scott, and Robert Thomas Scott; his grandchildren, Reagan Myers, Roslynn Meyers, Cade Woodruff and Dominic Crispin; his three brothers, Thom Scott, Don (Lisa) Scott and David (Sherry) Scott; and granddog, Jake.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. at Orange Avenue Church of Christ, 1511 E. Orange Ave., Eustis, Fla, 32726. Phone (352) 357-6616.
The services will be simultaneously televised at 5 p.m (Central Time) at the North Broad Street Church of Christ, 308 North Broad Street, Albertville, AL. 35950. Phone (256) 878-0861.
Zoom link available upon request.
Olan Neal Smith
Boaz
Olan Neal Smith, 72, of Boaz, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Interment followed in the Pineview Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith, of Boaz; son: Jere-my, of Boaz; one grandson; brother, Danny Smith, of Boaz; sisters, Martha Stephens, of Tennessee, and Shelia Smith, of Albertville.
Fay F. Ropella
Fredericksburg, Va.
Fay F. Ropella, 74, of Fredericksburg, Va., died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. David Lackey will officiate the service. Visitation will be 1:30 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, Harold C. Ropella; son, Phillip Ropella; siblings, Rundle Dunn, Carolyn Chambers, and James Dunn.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Diabetes Foundation
Larry “Buck” Buchanan
New York
Larry “Buck” Buchanan, 73, of New York, died July 30, 2021, at Hospice Family Care.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Buchanan; daughter, Jaclyn Buchanan; son, Brian Buchanan; sisters, Patsy Buchanan and Diann Bowen (Dennis); brother, Jerry Buchanan (Nan); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Lennis Ruth Simmons
Horton
Lennis Ruth Simmons, 54, of Horton, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside memorial services were Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jeff Lybrand and Rev. Justin Childers officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Chrissy (Joe) Marino, Rickey (Jessica) Simmons, Stephen Simmons, Shawn Simmons and David Andrew Waters; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers and sisters, David (Jeanette) Crumbley, Perry (Karla) Snider, Robin Young and Timmy Snider.
Donna Gayle Roden
Boaz
Donna Gayle Roden, 58, of Boaz, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her home.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Dekalb Memory Gardens. Rev. David Abernathy will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Roden; one niece; one nephew; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
