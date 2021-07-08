This is an opinion piece.
One of the sweetest sounds of summer is the “pop” music from jars of canned vegetables letting you know they are sealed. I grew up listening to those tunes and seeing the smile on Momma’s face every time one chimed in.
Daddy always planted a large garden each year and our table was loaded with bowls of freshness during the months of May, June and July. Besides good eating during the summer, he made sure to plant enough for Momma to can and freeze so we could continue to eat good all winter long. By August every year, our deep freeze was full and the shelves in the pantry were straining with the weight of all the Mason jars.
When I became a Momma myself, I continued in the ways I was raised on. Each spring, we tilled a spot behind the house and planted seeds and tender plants while Daddy gave us strict instructions how to grow things properly. With his help, we had a large harvest every season. Plenty of fresh vegetables in the summer and plenty left to can and freeze for the winter.
My mother helped me can vegetables for many years before she thought I was capable of handling it myself. I enjoyed her assistance, her years of experience and her company.
She was an early riser…she liked to come over around 4:00 am…“before the kitchen got too hot” she’d say. She brought her old Presto canner with her and we’d crank up the heat on the stove and get started. After the glass jars were filled up with Rattlesnake beans or Better Boy tomatoes and placed into the canner, we sipped Maxwell House coffee and talked about life.
While the little “jiggler” hissed and danced, Momma sat on a stool close to the stove so she could watch the pressure gauge and make sure it stayed on the proper temperature. Every canning season, I heard the story about the time her sister out in Grant let the pressure build up too high and the entire canner exploded. It sent scalding water and broken glass all over the kitchen, but thankfully no one was hurt.
Last summer, it did my heart good when my daughter called and asked if I could bring over the canner. She and her husband had planted a garden and she was ready to put up her first canner of green beans. I took Momma’s old Presto to a local hardware store where they put in a new seal and gauge.
I didn’t make it to her house that following day by 4:00 am, but we did get an early start. With great pride, I showed Katie how to pack the vegetables into the jars and then start the canning process. We drank coffee and listened to the “jiggler” while I sat on a stool nearby, watching the gauge and telling her the story about Aunt Lucille’s canner blowing up.
I am taking the Presto to my son’s house this weekend… they have a garden and his wife wants to learn the art of preserving vegetables. I’m sure Jeannie will have the coffee brewing and a stool ready….I can’t wait to tell her the exploding canner story while we listen to the hiss of the “jiggler” and watch the steam rise.
There’s no telling how many quarts and pints this old canner has held … it has fed our family well for over 50 years. I have thought about buying a new one, but there’s no need. This one still has a little shine left on it and works just fine. It can still make those lids pop and play a sweet tune. I wish Momma was still here to listen to the music with me.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
