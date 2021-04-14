Boaz City council members approved the first resolution ordering the demolition of a dilapidated home within the city limits.
In 2020, council members approved an updated and amended zoning ordinance governing structures within the city that may be a public nuisance. The ordinance set out a strict procedure on what criteria needed to be met before a structure could be condemned.
The home at 16 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road burned in January 2020 and sat vacant since, said Mayor David Dyar.
According to Building Inspector Nick Borden, the home’s roof has caved in, many windows are broken and the inside is heavily damaged from the fire and subsequent exposure to the weather.
“It’s become an attractive nuisance for kids to play in and for transients,” Borden said.
“I hear there is a camper in the back yard that someone is living in out there.
“It is a bad situation out there.”
The city has 180 days from the date of approving the resolution to demolish the home, said attorney Christie D. Knowles. However, owners say they have a pending insurance claim on the home which is expected to be closed within a few weeks. If that is the case, the owners may come in and destroy the structure. If the city ends up tearing it down, they will assess the demolition costs to the homeowner and place liens on the property to recoup the costs.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Learned beginning on the first Wednesday in May, weather sirens would undergo audible tests on a regular basis at 10 a.m. weather permitting, said Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck.
• Approved hiring Kaleigh Tate and Chelsea Harris as part-time library assistants. Luis Gutierrez was also hired as a part-time Boaz Police patrol officer.
• Learned the Boaz Planning Board will meet April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Mastin Conference Room at the Boaz Public Library to go over new zoning ordinance. Dyar and all councilmen were invited to attend.
• Awarded a bid for lawn maintenance to Robinson & Waldrop Landscape for $34,215 and the alternate bid No. 1 also to Robinson & Waldrop for $11,250 for spraying services.
• Scheduled school board member interviews with two candidates on April 22 at 5 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center. Jamie Bliss and Chad Cofield will be interviewed in alphabetical order during the meeting, Dyar said.
• Spring Cleanup will be April 24 beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Courtyard in Downtown Boaz where all needed supplies will be provided. Snacks and water will be available. Prizes will be given. Anyone who may not be able to participate is urged to spend time sprucing up their own property and picking up litter in their neighborhoods.
• Learned Date Night in the Park will be held June 5 at Old Mill Park. A movie will start at 8 p.m. Free admission to the event. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
• Councilmembers met in an executive session for nearly an hour to discuss possible economic development. No action was taken when the council returned to open session and no discussion was held.
