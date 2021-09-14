Today, I am announcing my bid for re-election for Sheriff of Marshall County. I feel fortunate and humble to currently serve as your Sheriff. My staff and I have worked hard for Marshall County and have made a lot of progress. Some of the things we have accomplished are:
Worked very close with the county commission to address issues with the jail.
Cleaning up the jail, removing contraband and trash from cell blocks.
Updating equipment for deputies, providing new vests, duty pistols, patrol rifles and shotguns, updated bodycam software and cameras, new tasers for all deputies, new vehicles, new computers for deputies.
Mandatory training is now required for all deputies and correction officers to have a minimum of 12 hours of continuing education.
Renovation of the entire jail. Renovations are currently underway.
Providing deputies for courthouse security.
Inmate work crew to clean up trash on the county roads and assist other county departments with assistance.
Bringing the sheriff’s office back to the communities by starting new community watch programs and supporting existing ones.
Increased patrol in the rural areas of the county,
Added two deputies to the Marshall County Drug Task Force and one deputy to the state North Alabama Drug Task Force.
Received numerous grants for radio system and Project Lifesaver.
Reinstated Project Lifesaver. We went from 8 to 28 participants without any cost to them by receiving donations from citizens and obtaining grant money.
Sex offender registration is now 100 percent complaint.
In the process of constructing a training center and shooting range to provide training to deputies, correction officers, and surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Providing School Resource Officers for all 14 county schools.
Supporting and working with all local law enforcement agencies in Marshall County.
Currently in the process of obtaining a K-9 unit.
We have met many challenges with COVID. Our staff has done a tremendous job in keeping the jail clean, keeping work areas clean and sanitized, following CDC guidelines to the best of our ability. I’m proud of my staff and all they have accomplished.
We still have more work to do and I humbly ask for your vote and support to continue to serve as your Sheriff.
