The awards continue to roll in for the Fyffe Red Devils following their strong season on the baseball diamond, with two players and head coach Brad Thomas receiving top honors with the announcement of this week’s All-DeKalb County Baseball Teams.
Senior Ike Rowell was named the county’s Player of the Year after posting a .431 batting average this past season, which included a nearly .500 on-base percentage, 28 hits on the season, including 13 for extra bases, and 27 RBIs. In addition to his hitting prowess, Rowell was a strong outfielder and pitcher for the Red Devils.
Rowell’s teammate, Tanner Cowart, was named the county’s Pither of the Year, following a dominant season on the hill for the Red Devils. Coward, also a senior, posted an 8-1 record on the season, hurling 67.2 innings total this season, fanning 117 batters while walking just 19 on his way to a 1.35 ERA for the season.
Both Cowart and Rowell were previously named to the Class 3A All-State team for their efforts this season.
The Red Devils finished the year with a record of 25-3, coming within one win of reaching the final four and a trip to the state finals in Montgomery. For that mark, head coach Brad Thomas was named as the county’s Coach of the Year.
In addition to that trio receiving top honors, the Red Devils saw four more players receiver All-County honors, with catcher Will Stephens, pitchers Brody Dalton and Parker Godwin, and utility player Koby Harris all voted to the Second Team.
In addition to Fyffe’s haul, Geraldine was well-represented on the All-County teams, seeing six players receive the honor, including five picked for the First Team.
First Team selections for the Bulldogs include Drew Fowler at pitcher, Levi Martin as an infielder, Bo Harper as an outfielder, and Will Rogers and Colton Lusher both selected as utility players. In addition to those five, outfielder Miles Benton earned Second Team honors.
Those six players helped the Bulldogs finish the season with a mark of 16-16, and saw them reach the second round of the playoffs after sweeping Carbon Hill in the opening round. The Bulldogs were also the only team to defeat Fyffe during the regular season, downing the Devils 5-2 in the DeKalb County Tournament on their way to a runner-up finish.
Other honorees on the All-County team included Gareth Anderson of Sylvania, who was named the Hitter of the Year. Anderson posted a .378 average, collected 37 hits, including 22 of them for extra bases while posting 25 RBIs on the season.
Sylvania tied with Geraldine for the most First Team selections with five.
The full all-county selections are as follows:
Player of the Year – Ike Rowell, Fyf
Hitter of the Year – Gareth Anderson, Syl
Pitcher of the Year – Tanner Cowart, Fyf
Coach of the Year – Brad Thomas, Fyf
First Team
C- Preston Holcomb-Syl
P- Eli Gurley-Syl
P-Drew Fowler-GHS
P-Dalton Hughes-COL
P-Noah White-PLV
P-Peyton Hood-Ider
IF-Levi Martin-GHS
IF-Blake Phillips-Syl
IF-Noah Hulgan-VH
IF-Keegan Whitaker-Ider
OF-Gavin Chambers-Syl
OF-Bo Harper-GHS
OF-Sawyer Hughes-Syl
UTL- Harley Hicks-Cross
UTL-William Rogers-GHS
UTL-Colton Lusher-GHS
Second Team
C-Will Stephens-Fyf
P-Hunter Haston-Cross
P-Keaton DeBoard-Col
P-Andrew Blevins-Ider
P-Brody Dalton-Fyf
P-Parker Godwin-Fyf
P-Kolby Lesley-Cross
IF-Braden Haymon-Plv
IF-Matthew Blevins-Ider
IF-Rylie Lassetter-Ider
IF-Levi Brown-Plv
IF-Carson Dennis-Col
OF-Ethan Williams-Plv
OF-Jacob Jones-Col
OF-Quinten Champman-Cross
OF-Miles Benton-Ghs
UTL-David Hatfield-VH
UTL-Brody Smith-Syl
UTL-Matthew Norman-Ider
UTL- Koby Harris-Fyf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.