On Friday night, Sept. 10, Albertville City Schools Foundation recognized teachers who received grants in 2020-2021 school year.
From calming kits that help elementary students manage emotions to new technology to a greenhouse for the Middle School Life Science classes, the Albertville City Schools Foundation classroom innovation grants provide funds to help excite young minds beyond what our local, state and federally-funded school budgets may allow. As a stakeholder in the success of our community, the ACS Foundation leads responsibly to help address challenges that may seem out of reach. This is only possible because of the generosity of our community.
Each year, the ACS Foundation invites teachers to apply for grants. In May, the Albertville City Schools Foundation granted $39,809.36 to Albertville City Schools. The system was able to fund $10,425.95 for a total of 41 projects and $50,235.51 worth of classroom dreams coming true because of generous community supporters.
Albertville City Schools Foundation funds teacher grants by raising funds through Aggie tags, Aggie Theatre shows and other events, licensed Aggie Apparel through the Aggie shack and general donations.
