Stephanie Horton remembers vividly the night she escaped her abuser. She shared her story during a balloon release event Tuesday recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.
“I was able to escape in Baileyton,” she said. “I made it to U.S. 431 and from there, was taken to a shelter. I was finally able to rest and eat.
“I was never more grateful than I was for the women who helped me at the shelter.”
Today, she has a steady job, has regained custody of her children and has secured her own home and vehicle.
“I made some more bad choices after I got to the shelter,” she said. “But they never gave up on me. I’m doing great now.”
Horton’s story is not unique but it showcases the need for shelters like Albertville’s Kelley’s Rainbow shelter.
The shelter is named in remembrance of Arab native Kelley Rutledge Johnston, who was beaten and murdered by her estranged husband David Johnston in 2000. A judge had issued a restraining order against David Johnston just weeks before he killed his wife. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but with the possibility of parole.
Since Kelley’s death, legislation has been passed in her name. “Kelley’s Law” makes it a capital offense to murder someone when a protective order is in place over the victim. A conviction under the law allows for a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Carla Wood, executive director of the Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence said everyone seems to know someone impacted by domestic violence.
“We are very lucky in Marshall County,” she said. “We work closely with the district attorney, judges, law enforcement and judicial clerks. It means a lot to be able to get them on board and pointed in the right direction.
“They truly are a godsend.”
Stephany McTarsney, assistant executive director, said her first encounter with domestic violence happened when she was just 16.
“I went to file an order of protection … and they tried to talk me out of it,” she said of the court workers at the time.
“I thought then, why would they try to talk me out of it?
“But here I am, many years later, and the support I have gotten is amazing. To see where I started and where I am no. It is amazing.
“We have a committed group at the courthouse helping victims.
“That’s not to say we don’t still have changes that need to be made. But I appreciate how far we’ve come.”
Awareness month
October is domestic violence awareness month and this year’s theme is #Every1KnowsSome1.
The theme strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than simply physical abuse.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.
Over the past 30 years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable and to create and update legislation to further those goals.
What is Domestic violence?
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically.
Domestic violence in Alabama
• 37.4 % of Alabama women and 29.5 % of Alabama men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
• 16 % of violent offences in Alabama in 2017 were domestic violence incidents.
• A firearm was used in 4 % of those offences.
• 30 domestic violence victims were killed in Alabama in 2017.
• In 2017, there were 3,867 domestic violence aggravated assaults and 32,178 domestic violence simple assaults in Alabama.
• As of Dec. 31, 2019, Alabama had submitted one domestic violence misdemeanor record and zero protective orders to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).
Warning signs of an abuser
Anyone can be an abuser. Abusers come from all cultures, religions, economic levels and all backgrounds. The majority of abusers are only violent with their current or past intimate partners. One study found 90 % of abusers do not have criminal records and abusers are generally law-abiding outside the home.
Warning signs of possible abusers may include:
• extreme jealousy
• possessiveness
• unpredictability
• bad temper
• cruelty to animals
• verbal abuse
• extremely controlling behavior
• antiquated beliefs about roles of women and men in relationships
• forced sex or disregard of their partner’s unwillingness to have sex
• sabotage of birth control methods or refusal to honor agreed upon methods
• blaming victim for anything bad that happens
• controls all finances
• abuse of other family members, children, or pets
• accusations of the victim flirting with others or having an affair
• control of what the victim wears and how they act
• demeaning the victim privately or publicly
• embarrassment or humiliation of the victim in front of others
• harassment of the victim at work
Kelley’s Rainbow
Albertville is home to one of 33 domestic violence shelters across Alabama.
Kelley’s Rainbow opened in 2003 serving the victims of domestic. When a victim of domestic violence goes to Kelley’s Rainbow, he or she receives medical treatment, court and legal help, individual and group counseling and referral services, such as legal aid, housing, job opportunities and education.
The shelter is named for Kelley Johnston who died at the hands of her estranged husband in 2000.
Wood said the Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence came into being 18 years ago. Soon after, a shelter was donated and things “snowballed” from there.
“We have seen a lot of blessings over the years,” Wood said. “It hasn’t been easy.
“We want to make sure Kelley didn’t die in vain.
“We go every five years to Montgomery to fight to keep her killer in prison.
“We have made changes to the laws and hope more will come. I see survivors out there and I love them. I’m so proud of them. When you do good, I feel good.
“These women matter to us. This is not just a job. This is a passion and a mission for all who work here.
“I also want to thank the United Way. They are the best.”
If you or someone you know needs the immediate services of Kelley’s Rainbow, call their hotline at 256-891-0019. The shelter provides emergency assistance to women in need in Marshall, Cherokee and DeKalb counties, including legal and financial assistance, housing, support services and children’s services. The Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence may be reached by calling 256-891-9864.
