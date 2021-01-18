The Asbury girls basketball team dropped a pair of games last week, first falling to visiting Sylvania on Thursday by a 64-27 score, then falling the next night to host Fyffe by a 67-49 final.
In Thursday's contest against Sylvania, The host Rams played a tight first quarter, trailing just 17-12 after one, but the guests put the clamps down the rest of the way, holding the Rams to just 15 points over the remainder of the game.
Kenadie Lee posted a game-high 20 points for Sylvania in the win, going 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 5 from behind the Arc.
Asbury were led by Alexis Adams, who scored 11 in the loss, and pulled in six rebounds.
In Friday's game against Fyffe, the host Red Devils took a two-point lead after the opening frame, then took control of the game over the second and third quarters, outscoring Asbury 34-18 in that span to pick up the win.
Emma Twilley starred in the win for Fyffe, pouring in a game-high 24 points, while Livia Cowart pulled in a game-high 11 rebounds. Fyffe saw nine different players score in the win.
Asbury saw three girls score in double-figures in the loss, led by Adams and Keyara Nichols, who each scored 14, while Lilly Partrick netted 10.
