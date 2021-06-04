Obituaries for June 5, 2021

Jacque Lynn Spurlock Stewart
Rainbow City
Jacque Lynn Spurlock Stewart, 72, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was a devoted wife and mother. Born on Dec. 18, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Jimmie Spurlock; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Walter Pence and Mr. and Mrs. John Spurlock; granddaughter, Megan McKee and many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Eddie Stewart and devoted children, Melissa and Tim McKee of Southside, Al, Chad Stewart of Rainbow City, Al and Todd and Karla Stewart of Attalla, Al; grandchildren, Tyler Farris of Southside, Al, Riley McKee, Lauren McKee of Southside, Al and Morgan Hood of Attalla; sister, Brenda Elliott of Rainbow City, Al and nephew, Chris Johnson.
Jacque was a huge animal lover and requested that any donations be made to the 2nd Chance Shelter in Boaz, Alabama or another no-kill shelter.
A memorial service was held at Morgan Funeral Home in Attalla, Alabama on Friday June 4, 2021.
Jackie Underwood
Boaz
Mrs. Jackie Underwood, 94 of Marvin Pearce Road, Boaz, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Union FCM Church with Randy Lee Knott, Jason Knott, and Friday Wright officiating. Interment followed in the Union Cemetery. Visitation was on Friday from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Underwood was born in Alabama on October 22, 1926, to Dewey and Artie Shelton Speegle. She was retired from the Boaz Carpet Mill.
Mrs. Underwood is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Gail Hutton, of Birmingham, Donna McWhorter, of Mississippi, Deb and Willis Langston and Terri and Randy Knott, all of Boaz; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Paul Jimmerson, of Boaz; sisters, Patricia Brown, of Texas, and Sandra Drefke, of Nevada. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. T. Underwood, and son, James Hill.
Pallbearers were Blake Harnage, Landon Knott, Tommy J. Caudillo, Kaylor Caudillo, Skylar Dennis, Mason Dennis and Tommy D. Caudillo.
Sybil Palmer Brown
Formerly of Douglas
Sybil Palmer Brown, 94, of Alva, Fla., with deep roots in Douglas, departed to be with her Lord on May 27, 2021.
Sybil was a light among her family, church family, work family, neighbors and friends. She loved people, loved to laugh and love to serve.
Mrs. Brown was preceded by her husband, W.C. Brown, Sr.; her son, W.C. “Butch” Brown, Jr.; her parents, Clyde and Maude Palmer; and her siblings, Roy Palmer, Dot Eller, Ivell Pruett, Mildred Jones, and Hildred Graves.
Sybil is survived by her brother, Lamar Palmer of Lake City, Florida. She leaves behind her son, Stanley Brown of Alva, Fla., and her daughter and husband, Rita and Scott Quinlan, also of Alva. Her loving family includes Daughter-in-Love, Kathy Hamrick Brown, of Huntsville; grandchildren, Suzanne Brown Crawford and Paul Crawford, of Decatur, Chad and Kerri Daniel, of Geraldine, and Bret Quinlan and Kinsey Quinlan, of Alva,
Sybil had great pride for her great-grandchildren, Jon Crawford, of Atlanta, and Rob and Casey Crawford, of Falkville, and great-great-grandson, Ellis Neil Crawford. She was a dearly loved aunt to many nieces, nephews and their families.
Sybil will be sorely missed and sweetly remembered by family and friends; both in her Sweet Home Alabama and in Alva, Florida.
Visitation was held at Boaz Carr Funeral Home on Friday, June 4th at 11 a.m. with a celebration of Sybil’s life following at noon. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery.
Brandon L. Jones
Albertville
Brandon L. Jones, 40, of Albertville, died May 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. J.L. Colquitt and Mark Adams officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Miller; daughter, Anna Marie Jones; sons, Carson Jones and Cade Jones; parents, Rickey Jones and Donna Nunley; and a brother, Patrick Jones (Tabatha).
William D. “Bill” Davis Jr.
Boaz
William D. “Bill” Davis, Jr., 67, of New Hope Road, Boaz, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church with Bro. Morris Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining Cemetery. He will lie-in-state at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.
He is survived by his wife, Belle Davis, of Boaz; son, Kevin Davis (Rebecca), of Washington; daughter, Kimberly McAvoy (Nicole), of California; two grandchildren; father, William D. Davis, Sr (Cecilia), of Ecuador; brothers, Darrol D. Davis (Sana) and Daniel Davis, both of California; twin sister, Carol Nelson (Bill), of California; and sister, Donna McFarlane (Rick), of California.
The family will accept flowers or suggests donations to Happiness Foundation in care of Bethany Baptist Church, 344 Bethany Road, Horton, AL 35980.
Billy Joe Moultrie
Madison
Billy Joe Moultrie, 84, of Madison, died June 1, 2021, at his home.
Services were Friday, June 4, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Allison officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen Moultrie; sons, Jeff Moultrie and David Moultrie (Jill); sister, Nell Gilbert; brother, Glen Moultrie (Joyce); and two grandsons.
Robbie June Rowan King
Boaz
Robbie June Rowan King, 85, died June 1, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were June 4, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Jason King, Kerry Bryant and Shannon Black officiating. Burial was in Hill Crest Cemetery in Boaz.
Survivors include her husband, Jessie L. King; son Sanford King; daughters, Donna K. Duncan (Dennis) and Wendy K. Gibbs (Robbie); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ruby Nell Gamble
Boaz
Ruby Nell Gamble, 75, of Boaz, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery in the Hyatt Community. Rev. George Knott will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by a niece, and two nephews.
Thomas Edward Rainwater
Boaz
Thomas Edward Rainwater, 55, of Boaz, died May 29, 2021.
A memorial service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dorothy Crider
Guntersville
Dorothy Crider, 88, of Guntersville, died June 1, 2021, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home in Guntersville.
The family will hold a private celebration of life. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Glass (Sam); and two grandchildren.
