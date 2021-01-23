The last time the Snead State volleyball team took the court in a match that counted was November 2…2019.
To say it’s been a long wait for the Parsons would be an understatement, but after that long layoff, and a pair of scrimmages last weekend, the wait ends today when they hit the court for a pair of matches against Bevill State and Itawamba.
After the 2019 season ended, head coach Angie Sanders returned in the fall for a 60-day practice window but says the biggest thing in getting the team ready for this season has been communicating.
“We did have a couple scrimmage in the fall, but it was a short 60-day window to practice and get some scrimmages in, so that helped,” Sanders said. “But I just tried to stay in touch and stay active and encouraged them to get in the gym whenever they had the chance.”
Sanders says the team did all the usual things that have come with a COVID-impacted off-season, including lots of Zoom meetings and group chats.
“That’s really all we could do until that window that we had in the fall, but we scrimmaged last Saturday and did well,” Sanders added. “But I feel like they’re ready and excited to open up Saturday.”
The Parsons return a good blend of experience, with six returning players from the 11-14 team in 2019 that have significant experience. In addition to that experience, Sanders was about to bring in eight freshmen that she says have given the team a good boost in the size and speed department.
“I feel like we have a good mix,” Sanders said of this season’s squad. “The six that are returning played a lot last year, so we have a good foundation. We have some tall freshmen and some height, and then some quick defensive players. I feel like we’re pretty balanced.”
But with eight freshmen on the team, Sanders does expect some challenges once the team does hit the court and notes the she hopes to see the offensive pace improve as the season goes along.
“With the freshmen who take a little to adjust to the speed of the game, even if they played at a big high school, it’s probably a good month to settle in,” Sanders added. “But running a faster offense and doing that well and consistently. We push them to run plays and quicker offensive sets, which again is difficult and takes time to get all that running smoothly.”
Like their Snead State counterparts in basketball, the Parsons have had to practice at neighboring Boaz High School, with some practices running as late as 10:30 p.m. due to the number of teams all using those gyms during the winter months.
But, even with games finally ready to go, Sanders says the team isn’t content with getting to play matches that count this season.
“I can tell you, they’re definitely not just happy to get matches,” Sanders said. “We’re all very competitive, we’re pushing to do well. And despite all of the restrictions, I feel like we’ve done a great job navigating through that, and this team wants to win. I think they’ll keep working hard to do that.”
With the ACCC attendance restrictions still in place, they volleyball team will live-stream its matches on their Facebook page, please search for Snead State Volleyball on Facebook for their page and the live-streams.
