This article is an opinion.
I know some have become accustomed to me doing these articles, but I work with a lot of great people who are well versed in the mental health field. I have asked some of them to present their ideas for articles as well.
Today you will be hearing ideas from Elizabeth Rucker, ALC, a therapist for one of Mountain Lakes’ intensive programs:
Let’s talk changes, pandemics and how to handle the stress it can put on our mental health.
Two months. That’s roughly how long our community has been affected by this pandemic. In the short time span of two months many in our community have lost jobs, struggled to find child care, found ourselves worrying about our loved ones, wondered if we would lose our homes/family businesses, been concerned that we are doing too much or too little, and the list goes on. Each day those concerns and thoughts change, whether it be for better or worse, and many of us find ourselves constantly bouncing between the two spectrums each day, switching fluidly from calm and collected to anxious and stressed. This is completely normal considering we aren’t living our normal lives, at all.
Over the last two months, my colleagues and I have found ourselves dealing with a flood of changes. Where we normally navigate and swim easily, we are struggling to keep our heads above water. This seems to be the norm with most everyone, including those of us working in the mental health field. With a pandemic and long quarantine bearing down on us all, many may have forgotten that May is Mental Health Awareness month, but is there really a better time to pay attention to our mental health than now? I think not.
In honor of mental health awareness, it seems to be time for us to all take a deep breath and take a long look at our mental well-being. If you have found yourself struggling, like so many of us are, try taking one of the following steps:
Get moving. Take a walk, ride a bike or simply find a patch of sun! Movement releases endorphins — the feel-good chemical that aides us in feeling happy. Get moving, even if it’s just a slow walk to check the mailbox.
Make the call. Call a friend/relative. You never know when someone else may be struggling with the same negative thoughts and concerns that you have. Plus, not much feels better than getting to talk to your grandmother about her tried and true recipes or your best friend who is juggling two crying babies to help reset your outlook and perspective.
Take a minute. If you can’t be productive, take a minute to yourself. Do something you enjoy. Read a book, jam out to your favorite song, till the garden, play Legos with the kids, cry your eyes out watching “Pretty In Pink” — whatever brings you peace.
Accept it. This is my favorite mental wellness tool that people are usually terrified to use. Sometimes we are anxious, angry or upset, and we think we are wrong for feeling this way. Something I try to always tell people is that some situations are just really tough, downright, no-good situations … and that’s OK! Not everything in our life will be good and that means it’s OK to feel a little sour over that concert you are missing, or your friend that passed away, or the fact that you don’t get to watch your grandchild graduate. Acceptance can do a lot for a difficult situation.
I’m thankful to work with a bunch of mental health professionals because it always changes my perspective. All of us are struggling in one way or another right now. Not all of it is from fear of the virus; some is a lack of control or too much control, but here we are.
If people who have been specifically trained in how to handle these situations are feeling the effects of the changes in our community and around the world, don’t you think it’s OK to consider the mental well-being of ourselves and those around us?
Mental wellness is important every day of the year, but in the midst of a life-altering pandemic, we find it to be more time sensitive than ever. Remember, you aren’t alone in this. When you feel like you’re drowning, you just have to tread water until you remember how to swim.
David Holmes LPC-S, NCC, is the program director for the Marshall County office of Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare.
