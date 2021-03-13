As baseball teams across Alabama took the field last Saturday, most were playing with the hopes of picking up a win, or getting experience for their players as the year headed towards the heart of the season.
But for the baseball team at Geraldine High School, they took the field Saturday for an entirely different reason: To give back to their community and give kids who may not have the same opportunities a chance to take the field.
The Geraldine baseball teams took on the Shining Stars, a team full of players with intellectual and developmental disabilities that’s connected to The Arc program out of Fort Payne.
The connection between Geraldine Baseball and the Shining Stars team dates back to last season, when head coach Jamie Gilbert’s church and male quartet singing group put on a banquet for the team, but this year with COVID affecting things, the two teams decided to head outside.
Even in the midst of the high school baseball season, the team cleared their schedule to be able to put the event on.
“We set aside the first Saturday in March for this special day,” Gilbert said. “For those kids, and it’s a special day for the baseball players too. This year with COVID we decided to do something outside and ended up doing a baseball game, because it’s something they enjoy to begin with. We have several special needs students here at Geraldine, some that have graduated and are in the Arc program, so it’s just a good time for us to get these kids get together, and let the baseball team cater to them, and it just puts a smile on our faces.”
For Gilbert and the Geraldine baseball teams, it’s not only a break for the rigors of the season, but a chance to give back, and to realize how lucky they are to get the chance to compete in high school sports.
“It’s a day that they can relax, because we try to be intense on the field when we’re playing,” Gilbert added. “But to see those guys around the kids, they take them in and treat them great. It’s a time to get out and have a whole lot of fun, and to take to heart what their blessings are, and to be able to play a sport when others are not as fortunate as we are.”
The game featured the Geraldine players playing alongside the Shining Stars, and featured fun between innings with music and dancing, and also featured a cookout for those in attendance, with parents bringing grills and cooking hot dogs and hamburgers for all the players and their families, all courtesy of the Geraldine baseball team and people who were willing to donate their time to make it happen.
Truly a day where the community can come together and have fun.
“I don’t know how many hamburgers and hot dogs were given away,” Gilbert said. “So many people brought their grills, and it was just a great day to be at the park. I’d love for next year to have five more grills and a hundred more hamburgers and hot dogs, and just make it a special day for the community. It’s a community thing and when the kids can realize they’re doing something special in the community, it makes it special for them.”
With this year’s game in the books, Gilbert said he and the team are already looking forward to next season’s game, and hope that it can grow even bigger, with hopes that all of DeKalb County can take part in the experience and become part of something that’s bigger than any one person, and with hopes of eventually making the game a fundraiser for The Arc.
“It’s a community thing and when the kids can realize they’re doing something special in the community,” Gilbert concluded. It makes it special for them. That is something that our baseball team is contributing to, I’d like for it to be a fundraiser for the Arc if it ever came down to it, because those programs need funding.
“We don’t want it to be just a Geraldine thing, we had kids from all over DeKalb County, we would love to make it a county-wide thing where everyone gets together.
“Next year it’ll be advertised as an everyone is invited to come, we’ve had so many responses saying they wish they had known so they could watch, and we want them to mark their calendars for the first Saturday in March next year so they can come be a part of something that is a lot bigger than we are.”
Those interested in helping out or assisting with preparations for next year are asked to reach out to Coach Gilbert or Janie House. The first Saturday in March next year is March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.