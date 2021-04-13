Brenda Jean McCormick Smith
Albertville
Brenda Jean McCormick Smith, born March 16, 1950, went to her heavenly home on April 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Imogene and Lamar McCormick, and her son, Jerry Lynn Smith, Jr. (JJ).
She is survived by her faithful husband of 54 years Jerry Lynn Smith, Sr., and her loving daughter Dana Smith Fedor (Louis John Fedor III). She was a dedicated Nana to her grandchildren Megan Elaine Smith, Chastity Nicole Smith, Louis John Fedor IV (LJ), Lincoln Smith Fedor, Levi Jensen Fedor, and her sisters, Patsy Battles (Ray), Martha Harris (Kim), plus a host of other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Brenda was saved at an early age and baptized at 13 years of age at Liberty United Baptist Church. She attended St. Paul UMC and was a true example of a Proverbs 31 woman. In addition to living the word of God, she faithfully worked and retired from Cherokee Electric after 30 years of service. Her love for her family and friends was a true testament to the love Jesus has for each of us.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, TN, for the excellent care provided to Brenda, as well as sincere appreciation to the Tennessee Donor Services for facilitating Brenda’s final wishes to be a blessing for others.
Donations in Brenda’s memory can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church 125 College Ave, Boaz, AL 35957. Brenda continued to give to others — the gift of life— through organ donation. April is National Donate Life month. As a tribute to Brenda, consider registering to be an organ donor.
Services were held on Tuesday April 13, 2021. From noon until 2 p.m. all visitors are welcome and service will take place at 2 p.m. St. Paul UMC 125 College Ave Boaz, AL 35957 with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery at Aroney, Officiating was the Rev Joey Smith.
Please enjoy a celebration of memories here: Brenda Jean McCormick Smith Celebration of Life (http://glwolfe.com/brenda)
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Roger Don Southerland
Gulf Shores
Mr. Roger Don Southerland, 74 of Gulf Shores, AL passed away, Sunday, March 28, 2021, at West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.
He was born, May 22, 1946 in Albertville, AL the son of the late Sherman Lee Southerland and the late Virginia Garner Southerland Montgomery. He served as a Missile Specialist in the United States Army, during the Vietnam Era. He was an entrepreneur, owned and operated his own construction company and was of the Protestant faith.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Rudy and Susie Southerland of Greenville, GA; nieces and nephews, Carrie Southerland, Samuel and Heather Southerland, Christina Southerland, KeLisha Smith and Joanna Short and Alex Smith and Josh Feemster; and great nieces, Joanna Southerland and Amelia Green.
In keeping with Mr. Southerland’s wishes he will be cremated and private family memorial will be conducted at a later date.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Barbara Townsel Cunningham Campbell
Boaz
Barbara Townsel Cunningham Campbell, 74, of Boaz, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home.
Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial in Smith Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Campbell officiated.
Survivors include her son, James Cunningham (Shannon); daughters, Melissa Smith and Pam Autwell (Tim); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Troyce Townsel.
“Beadie Gail” Tucker Harris
Albertville
“Beadie Gail” Tucker Harris, 70, of Albertville, died April. 11, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Little Branch Cemetery in Albertville with Bro. Carey Sims officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Harris; daughters, Carla Villarreal (Franky) and Amy McGuire (Chris); a son, Eric Harris; sisters, Debra Cameron and Barbara Stone (Leon); brothers, Johnny Tucker and Walter “Teto” Tucker (Connie); and five grandchildren.
Breadon Grandstaff
Guntersville
Breadon Grandstaff, 20, of Guntersville, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Services will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Oleander Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Oakleigh; his mother and step-father, Debbie and John Darsey; father, John Grandstaff; brothers, Mason Smith, Landon Grandstaff and Zachary Darsey; sister, Courtney Darsey; and a host of extended family.
Faye P. Cofield
Boaz
Faye P. Cofield, 86, of Byron Ave., Boaz, died on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jonathan Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Jackie Y. Cofield, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Tami and David Bridges, of Guntersville; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, 130 Co. Rd 398, Boaz, AL 35957 or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Patricia Pearce
Oneonta
Patricia Pearce, 79, of Oneonta, died April 7, 2021, at St. Vincent’s East Hospital.
Services were Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Liberty Hill in the Hyatt Community with Bro. Glenn Pankey officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, June Pearce Morgan; special daughter, Tammy Henry; sons, Richard Pearce (Karen), Michael Pearce (Katie) and Lamar Pearce (Wendy); sister, Shan Pankey (Robert); 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.