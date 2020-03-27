With school closures and social distancing, it doesn’t take long for cooped up kids to get bored. But if they're willing to exercise their legs and imaginations, children may discover adventure awaiting them in their own neighborhood
Towns across America have started having “bear hunts,” and residents of the Terrace Heights community in Albertville were the latest group to get in on the fun.
Based on the children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” — an award-winning children’s story about a family going on an adventure to find a bear, written by Michael Rosen –homeowners and businesses have been putting stuffed bears and other toys in their windows for children to count as part of an impromptu scavenger hunt.
“Our citizens are doing a great job,” Andrea Barclift, K5 teacher at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-school, said. “Neighborhoods all over town are participating, even the [Albertville Home] Bakery. It started out as the bear hunt. Many people didn’t have bears, so I was like, just any stuffed animal will do.”
Barclift said when she saw the idea on Facebook, she started to spread the word to get more parents involved.
“A lady posted about it around here,” she said. “I messaged her and told her I would start sharing it on my personal and class [Facebook] pages and encouraged my friends to share. It kind of took off like crazy.”
She said she’s seen several photos of smiling children posing with one of their “trophies” and spotted a few kids out in the wild on the hunt.
“It has been so sweet seeing people driving around and kids pointing,” she added. “I think this is such a positive, no-cost, easy way for our little town to be involved in something non-corona; a neat way for our citizens to come together to do something fun for kids during these unprecedented times we are living in,” Barclift said. “ … Just a neat thing to do as a community. Aggie folks are the best.”
Those who haven’t read the book or don’t own a copy can watch an animated version on Youtube. She said, the bear hunt was to last through Friday, March 27, but observant kids may still spot a bear or two lurking in their neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.