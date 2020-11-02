For the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election, today is the last day to return an absentee ballot to the county Absentee Election Manager’s office. If returned by mail, the absentee ballot must be postmarked by today and received by noon tomorrow.
“For those voters who have waited until today to return their absentee ballot, it is encouraged that they do so in-person as to ensure there is no delay in the receiving of the ballot,” encouraged Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “In the 55 days that voters have been able to cast an absentee ballot, we have already tripled the state’s record for absentee participation. I look forward to shattering even more records on Election Day.”
As of today, 331,104 absentee ballots have been requested and 300,402 absentee ballots have been successfully returned.
As a reminder, voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 on or after Oct. 29 may apply for and vote an emergency absentee ballot. Emergency absentee ballots must also be returned by the voter by the close of business today. If returned by a designee, the ballot must be returned to the county Absentee Election Manager by noon tomorrow.
For exact office closing times, please contact your county Absentee Election Manager.
