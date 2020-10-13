Hunter Gillilan has contributed to the success of the Fyffe football program on offense, defense and special teams during his career, but he had never taken a snap at quarterback until Oct. 5, when the unbeaten Class 3A, No. 1 Red Devils started preparations for a showdown with another undefeated squad — 2A, No. 7 North Sand Mountain.
Gillilan kept the Big Red Machine’s offense rolling, as it amassed 368 yards in a 55-0 trouncing of the Bison. For his performance, he earned The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award.
Gillilan, who filled in for injured starter Ike Rowell, rushed 12 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns and completed 1-of-2 passes for 17 yards. His completion went to UAB commitment Brody Dalton for a touchdown. His TD runs covered 5, 3 and 2 yards.
Fyffe has won 37 consecutive games and 55 straight in the regular season.
Other top performances from Oct. 8 games were:
Fyffe Red Devils
Kyle Dukes rushed 14 times for 93 yards and touchdowns of 13 and 6 yards in the Red Devils’ runaway victory.
Ty Bell led Fyffe’s defense with nine tackles (four solos and five assists). Jacob Mitchell grabbed an interception for the Red Devils.
Asbury Rams
Asbury smashed Brindlee Mountain 44-7, collecting the first region victory in program history. The 44 points are a single-game Asbury record.
Dante Broussard paced the Rams’ offense by rushing for three touchdowns. Austin Bloodworth threw a pair of TD passes to Nate Blancett and also rushed for a score.
Nathan Minton contributed an interception and a fumble recovery for Asbury’s defense. Dakota Templeton returned an interception 25 yards for a TD, and Blancett had a fumble recovery.
Boaz Pirates
Boaz rushed for 348 yards in a 42-21 triumph over Douglas.
Cade Whorton topped the Pirates’ ground attack with a career-high 113 yards on 14 carries. Kadin Bennefield ran nine times for 101 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 35 yards.
Eli Jacobs rushed 1 and 40 yards for Pirate TDs, and Tanner Lacey returned an interception for a score.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Caleb Hall’s big game on offense and defense helped Geraldine hold off Sylvania 17-10 in a key Class 3A, Region 7 matchup.
The Bulldogs rushed for 301 yards, paced by Hall’s 140 yards on 18 carries. He scored on a 53-yard run, and he also caught a 45-yard TD pass from quarterback Bo Harper.
On defense, Hall recorded seven tackles and deflected a pass. Troy Willoughby’s eight tackles topped Geraldine.
Harper completed 5-of-6 passes for 91 yards.
Albertville Aggies
Senior quarterback Ben Allen finished 35-of-53 passing for 350 yards in Albertville’s 35-14 loss to Bob Jones.
Allen connected on scoring passes of 10 yards to Isaac Henderson and 7 yards to Zion Davis.
Andy Howard’s eight receptions led the Aggies. He gained 68 receiving yards.
Trinity Bell closed with seven receptions for 106 yards.
Carter Jenkins’ fumble recovery led to an Aggie touchdown.
Douglas Eagles
Dakota Stewart rushed for 97 yards on 28 attempts in the Eagles’ 42-21 loss to Boaz. He ran 2 and 18 yards for touchdowns.
For the Eagles’ defense, Jaycob Calloway recovered a fumble while Gabriel Lawrence grabbed an interception.
Sardis Lions
Chris Compton and Logan Edwards each recovered a fumble for Sardis in a 43-7 loss to West Point. Peyton Wehrwein picked off a pass for the Lions.
West End Patriots
Jay Glover grabbed three interceptions in the Patriots’ 20-18 setback to Sand Rock.
Isaiah Roberson recorded 12 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Trevor Willett made 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Hunter Tucker racked up 10 tackles and four tackles for loss.
