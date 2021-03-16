Joseph Duane Alita
Albertville
Joseph Duane Alita, 28, of Half Section Line Road, Albertville, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Service were on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Tim Seals officiating. Interment was in the Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Clay Alita, of Albertville; mother, Dawn Milligan, of Albertville; step-father, Robert Milligan, of Albertville; sisters, Mercedes (Brandon) Lyles and Sabreena (Triston) Garrison, both of Albertville; niece and nephews, Adelyn and Carson Lyles and Jaxon Garrison; and his girlfriend and her children, Kama Martin, of Gadsden, McKinley and Harper Cromer.
Brian Keith Nolen
Formerly of Douglas
Brian Keith Nolen, 64, of Maine, and formerly of Douglas, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Maine.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Jonathan Davidson officiated. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his son, Jeremiah Nolen (Jessica); and four grandchildren.
Carolyn Wiseman Phillips
Albertville
Carolyn Wiseman Phillips, 79, of Albertville, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Monday, March 15, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Keith Black officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Luther Phillips; daughter, Rebecca Smith (David); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Garry Wiseman (Nancy), and Ernie Wiseman; and a sister, Brenda McIntire.
Deanna Edmondson
Attalla
Deanna Edmondson, 49, of Attalla, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her home.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Butler Cemetery. Rev. Rickie Williams will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her spouse, Stanley Sweatt; sister, Tracy Edmondson; brothers, Bubba and Jacob Edmondson; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Kim Griggs (Glenn) and Deborah Fulenwider (Wade); and father-in-law, Willie Sweatt.
Hassel Atchely
Formerly of Albertville
Hassel Atchley, 85, of Blountsville, formerly of Albertville, died Saturday, March 13, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held, weather permitting, on March 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Town Creek Camp Grounds on Lake Guntersville.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
James “Jim” Oakley
Albertville
James “Jim” Oakley, 72, of Albertville, died March 13, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was Monday, March 15, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Brent Roe officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Oakley; daughter, Jaime Castellanos; sister, Linda Guilford (David); and one grandchild.
Janice Faye Lybrand Smith
Albertville
Janice Faye Lybrand Smith, 66, of Albertville, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Parrish, of Douglas; son, Jason Morton (Heather Johnson), of Kansas City; sister, Linda Ross, of Boaz; brother, Earl Lybrand (Marie), of Boaz; sister-in-law, Shirley Lybrand, of Albertville; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
John Louis Spratling
Albertville
John Louis Spratling, 92, of Albertville, died March 12, 2021, at his home.
Services were Monday, March 15, 2021, at First Methodist Church of Albertville, with Bros. Mark Adams and Marc Limbaugh officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Spratling; daughters, Susan McDonald (David), Kay Whitten (Steve) and Margaret Gurley (Andy); a daughter-in-law, Cathy Spratling; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Nolen McCormick
Boaz
Nolen McCormick, 84, of Boaz, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Walls Chapel Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne McCormick; children, Michael Nolen McCormick, Kimberly McCormick Smith, Ron McWhorter and Richard M. McWhorter; daughter-in-law, Angela Croy; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Maples; and a host on nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Billy Glen Sampson
Albertville
Billy Glen Sampson, 73, of Albertville, died March 15, 2021, at his home.
Services will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Dorsett officiating. Burial will follow in Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Walls (Brian); a son, Billy Sampson Jr. (Kristen); a brother, Buddy Sampson; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Tommy LeDon
Blansit
Valley Head
Tommy LeDon Blansit, 49, of Valley Head, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be he held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Richard Ellis and Bro. Danny Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Head Springs Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Waldrop Blansit, of Valley Head; son, T.J. Browder, of Fort Payne; daughters, Kayla Blansit, of Ashville, and Savannah Blansit and Brooklyn Blansit, both of Rome, Ga.; step-sons, Trey Nappier and Tyler Nappier, both of High Point Community; sisters: Patrisha Blansit and Barbara and Lenard Davis, all of Valley Head, Alabama; and two grandchildren.
