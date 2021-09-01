After a big game on offense, defense, and special teams, the Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to name West End’s Thad Pearce as the Player of the Week for Week 1.
Pearce, a junior for the Patriots, hauled in four passes for an even 100 yards, two of them going for touchdowns, then returned the opening kick of the second half for a touchdown, helping West End to its first win over the season over Pleasant Valley, 39-14.
“He had a good game because he had a good week of preparation,” West End coach Derrick Sewell said of Pearce. “We knew that based on some things they were going to give us, we were going to have an opportunity to take advantage of some of those things with him based on his speed and his ability to catch the ball, and to be able to give him the ball in multiple ways.”
After falling behind 6-0, Pearce caught the first of his touchdown passes on a 44-yard strike in the first quarter, then put the Patriots in full control out of the halftime break by racing 74 yards for a touchdown on the opening kick, before later adding another long touchdown catch to cap his day. In addition to his offense, Pearce is a starting corner for the defense, and one of the more physical secondary players according to Sewell.
“We hit a couple big post patters to him, his dynamic plays is really what led the way for us, and then he turned the opening kick of the second half, and it’s all him. The good thing ab out his is that he’s so fast that if you don’t have the right angle, he can make you pay for it. We have to find ways each and every week to get him in space and get him touches, we scheme each and every week to get him eight to ten touches a night.”
The Patriots will play their first home game on Friday night when they host Spring Garden
Honorable Mention
Isaiah Roberson, running back, West End: 15 carries, 159 yards, 2 touchdowns in 39-14 win over Pleasant Valley
Braxton Lindsey, quarterback, Douglas: 9 of 11, 212 yards, 4 touchdowns in 42-8 win over Woodville
Logan Pate, running back, Guntersville: 104 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, 29 passing yards, 3 total touchdowns in win over Arab
Carter Lambert, quarterback, Boaz: 7 of 15, 114 yards, 144 rushing yards, three total touchdowns in 42-35 loss to Madison County
