GUNTESRVILLE -- Despite the start time of Monday's game between Sardis and Guntersville being moved up more than five hours to beat the bad weather on the way to the Sand Mountain area, the Wildcats came ready to play from the opening tip.
Guntersville dominated the first quarter and never looked back, rolling to a 70-40 win over the Lions, and securing their place in the regional semifinals.
Sophomore guard Olivia Vandergriff led the way for the Wildcats in the win, dropping a career-high 27 points, while senior post player Jayden Watkins patrolled the paint on both ends, scoring 17 points. Freshman forward Tazi Harris chipped in with nine points in the win.
The visiting Lions opened the scoring with the game's first basket, but from there, the rest of the opening frame was all Wildcats, with the hosts scoring the next 13 points to take a 13-2 lead, then responding to the next Sardis basket with eight unanswered to take a 21-4 lead after one. All five Guntersville starters scored in the opening period.
"I thought they were ready to play," Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said. "They came in at 10, and they just seemed ready, nobody wanted to leave they just hung around until the official time to get started shooting. I felt like they were locked in. None of them wants the season to end, so they're just going to fight and play hard like they did."
Hill said the girls were instrumental in helping he and the team prepare for the game, pointing out different plays and sets they recognized from the Lions.
Sardis then found their shooting touch in the second, helped by active hands on defense that led to transition points, but that's when Vandergriff went to work. The sophomore sharpshooter connected on a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 11 points in the quarter, helping Guntersville hold their 17-point lead into halftime.
"That's just her," Hill said of Vandergriff's performance. "I was probably coaching her hard and fussing on her in probably her biggest game of the year. She's still young, she's still a maturing player, so we coached through those moments and she kept her head straight and didn't let it bother her and kept playing."
In the third, Watkins took over, scoring eight points, all on layups at the rim, as the Wildcats put the game to rest with an 18-9 advantage in the third.
"All year, if you have taller girls that can rim protect and they help well and get in the paint, then you can take away the easy shots," Hill said. "When you can take that away and get more then them, you're going to win the game, and I thought i the paint we dominated that area."
Sardis were paced by forward Jayda Lacks, who netted a team-high 11 points, seven of those after halftime, while reserve guard Kimberly Powell hit three 3-pointers to finish the game with nine points, while Lily Underwood added eight in defeat.
The Lady Lions end the season with a mark of 12-17.
With the win, Guntersville advances to the regional semifinals, where a date with 5A power Carver-Birmingham likely awaits. Carver was predicted by some to be the 5A champion before the season, and feature a senior guard who has committed to play Division 1 basketball at Central Arkansas.
"I've already kind of been looking at Carver," Hill said. "It's going to be a challenge to us to go to their gym and get a win. They got two for real difference makers, and you locate them and how to limit them. We'll have our hands full."
The game is currently scheduled for Thursday, depending on if Carter can get their game in against Lincoln by Wednesday with the impending weather.
