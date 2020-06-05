Albertville
May 18
Dalton Cantrell, 25, of Guntersville, was charged with DUI.
Terry Green, 33, of Gadsden, was charged with resisting arrest.
May 20
Anthony Davis, 26, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
James Partee, 21, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Hilario Salina, 65, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
May 21
Anthony Pelham, 40, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
May 22
Jonathan Ross, 27, of Boaz, was charged with failure to show proof of ID.
May 23
Freddy Tomas, 31, of Crossville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Michael Carr, 27, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Bowman, 33, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jonathan Robbins, 32, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear and DUI.
Destiny Roden, 22, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
John Owens, 32, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 24
Jean Baptiste, 47, of Coral, Florida, was charged with DUI.
Juan Ramirez, 30, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Issac Williams, 23, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Benjamin Williams, 20, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication and obstructing government operations.
May 25
Brian Scott, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Casey Durham, of Henager, was charged with failure to appear.
Calvin Whisonant, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Alex Mancera, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Terri Jones, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Michael Jarmon, of Gadsden, was charged with DUI.
May 26
Cody Thrasher, of Albertville, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Benjamin Lang, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Teressa Cook, of Albertville, was charged with harassment.
Vanessa Henson, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
May 27
Kristopher Snider, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Gregory Parker, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Andy Jackson, of Guntersville, was charged with driver’s license required.
May 28
Shannon Mahan, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
May 29
David Mateo, of Albertville, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
Carlos Martinez, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
May 30
Kassie Burns, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Angela Grant, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Beaird, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree promoting prison contraband.
Gregory Maples, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
May 31
Nathanael Whalin, of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of marijuana.
Peyton Patterson, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Issac Williams, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Robert Johnson, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Leslie Brown, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
June 1
Juan Cantellano, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Billy Lee, of Dawson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
June 2
Jeri Sheppard, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Hunter Downs, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Andrew Hutchinson, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence, second-degree possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
Shalamar Morgan, of Albertville, was charged with menacing.
