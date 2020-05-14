An ammonia leak at a Tyson Chicken facility in Albertville led to the entire building being evacuated as maintenance crews dealt with the issue.
After a compressor valve malfunctioned, the Albertville Fire Department was called at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, to the facility on U.S. Highway 431 for backup in the event the leak got out of control.
Fortunately, Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Beam said it was a “very small leak” that was confined to the plant. Although surrounding businesses in the immediate area of the plant reported smelling ammonia, he said the impact was minor, and no one was injured.
“It got into the atmosphere, [but] it was never a life or health safety [issue] for the general public,” Beam said. “It could have been for the folks in the plant.”
He said the department worked with Tyson’s maintenance crews and got the issues resolved in an hour.
“Tyson did a bang-up job,” he said. “They did everything right. They got everybody evacuated. Their maintenance guys are top notch. They called us for backup in case they couldn’t get it under control. Our guys and their guys worked good together and we took care of the problem and everything was back to normal within an hour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.