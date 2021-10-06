The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to present this week’s Player of the Week award to Cole McCarty of the Guntersville Wildcats.
McCarty, a junior quarterback who set numerous school passing records during his sophomore season last year, was perfect in the Wildcats’ 63-6 romp over Sardis on Friday night.
“Cole did a great job for us last year as a sophomore, and I’ve seen him progress over the summer.” Guntersville coach Lance Reese said. “He’s gotten stronger and faster and has become more of duel threat quarterback. He’s doing a better job of finding open receivers, Cole as he’s matured is doing a great job of taking what the defense gives him, and that’s led to more completions and less turnovers.”
In the victory, McCarty was 15 for 15 passing the ball for 334 yards, tossing touchdown passes to three different receivers in the win, then added 78 yards on the ground including a 50-yard touchdown run to finish the night with 412 yards of total offense.
“That’s a real tribute to Cole, I don’t know if we’ve ever had that happen before,” Reese said of the game. “And also, the receivers. It’s like a no hitter in baseball, if you’re going to get that you have to have a lot of people helping you, and some other people had big games as well. We had no drops from our receiver group, so you have to give credit to them, and then the offensive line to give us time to throw. Really proud of Cole and the way he’s progressed, and the night he had.”
McCarty was 12 of 12 in the first half when he tossed all three of his scores, plus his rushing touchdown, then added three more completions in the second half. His strong play this season has helped the Wildcats roll off six consecutive victories.
“Quarterback is the leader of the offense,” Reese concluded. “We do a lot of changing tempo, so that’s big responsibility for Cole. But he does a great job during the week of getting with the coaches during the week to prepare. We’ve progressed over the season, didn’t really start off where we wanted to, but I feel like we’re closer to where we need to be now.”
McCarty and the Wildcats are off this week, and will return to the field on October 15 when they host Boaz in a key 5A Region 7 game that could clinch the Region title for the Wildcats.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Dukes, Fyffe: 141 rushing yards, three touchdowns, fumble recovery in a 45-19 win over No. 7 Plainview.
River Walling, Geraldine: 106 rushing yards, one touchdown, four tackles, fumble recovery, and 22-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 53-0 win over Brindlee Mountain.
Korbyn Pitts, Boaz: Two interceptions in 21-18 loss to Fairview.
