It was a tough night for football teams across Sand Mountain on Friday, as weather forced a number of games to go late, with the teams at Asbury, Crossville, Geraldine, and Sardis all dropping their games.
Asbury was on the road at Whitesburg Christian, falling in their first road game of the season, 51-28 to even up their record at 1-1.
The two teams were tied 14-14 coming out of halftime, but the host Warriors scored 37 points in the second half, including 21 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Asbury will be on the road next Friday for its first area game against Geraldine.
The Bulldogs fell by a 28-26 margin to Westminster Christian on Friday, coming up just short in a fourth quarter rally attempt. After falling behind 14-0, the Bulldogs score 12 in the second, then 14 in the fourth to pull within two, but were unable to tie the game, failing to convert the two-point conversion, then seeing the ensuing onside kick attempt go out of bounds. The Bulldogs fall to 0-1 under new coach Michael Davis, and will look to rebound next week against Asbury in their first home game.
Crossville dropped a nailbiter to DeKalb County rival Collinsville by a 21-20 margin in a game that ran late due to storms affecting the game entering the fourth quarter. The loss drops the Lions to 0-2 on the season, with a home game against Boaz at home next week to open Region play.
Sardis played its first game of the season on Friday night, playing host to Sylvania and falling by a 50-22 margin to visiting Sylvania, in another game that was delayed due to weather. The Lions fall to 0-1 on the season, and will face nearby rival Douglas next week at home to open Region play. Douglas is 2-0 on the season after cruising past Woodville, 42-8.
Attempts to reach coaches for each of these games for more information and statistics were unsuccessful Friday night.
Game information and statistics for each of these games will be posted in individual stories when they are made available to The Reporter.
