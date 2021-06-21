On Monday, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith issued the following statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the Mueller plant shooting:
"As of [Monday, June 21] we have no new information to release into the shooting at the Mueller Co. last week other than the investigation is continuing.
"Our detectives have already logged numerous hours investigating and have interviewed numerous people with several more to go. The detectives have even gone to the length of traveling to Chattanooga to Erlanger Hospital last Friday to speak with the relatives of the victims that are recuperating there.
"We are trying to leave no stone unturned as to the motive of the shooting. It is going to be a lengthy process and many steps left to take before the investigation is completed. As information becomes available it will be released as soon as possible."
Smith said the FBI is assisting in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.