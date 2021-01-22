Maragem Foshee Koonce
Formerly of Douglas
Maragem Foshee Koonce, 91, was reunited with her beloved Earl and Jennifer on Jan. 18, 2021. She was born in Douglas, and moved to Florence where she graduated from Florence State Teachers College. She was a Charter Member of Central Heights Baptist Church; and was a teacher at Central High School from 1955 to 1964.
Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside service in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Roger Houston officiating.
Mrs. Koonce was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Koonce; daughter, Jennifer E. Koonce; and parents, AV and Florence Foshee.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and love shown to Maragem by all the staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility.
Memorials may be made, in her memory, to El Reposo Nursing Facililty Activity Department, 260 Milner Chapel Road, Florence, AL 35634 or to Central Heights Baptist Church 10090 County Road 15, Florence, AL 35633.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Newton Rickey Smith
Horton
Newton Rickey Smith, 69, of Horton, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
His visitation was from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Mt. High Cemetery following visitation.
He is survived by his nephew, Richard Wiley.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Mary Louise Dyar
Boaz
Mary Louise Dyar, 91, of Dyar Drive, Boaz, died Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services were Wednesday, January 20,2021, at the Friendship Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Rickey Lamar, of Boaz; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren: Alayna Lankford, Jackson Rader and Jillian Rader.
Mary Gene Cornelius
High Mound community
Mary Gene Cornelius, 94, of the High Mound Community, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Albertville Select Nursing Home.
Services were Jan. 21, 2021, at Snead Funeral Home Chapel with the Bros. Rickey Harcrow and Lynn Buckelew officiating. Burial was in Zion Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Linda Hayes (Welton), Sandra Simmons (Tony), Judy Watkins, Rhonda Clemmer (Jerry), Gary Cornelius (Patricia) and Jeff Cornelius (Lynn); 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Zion Hill Cemetery Fund, 1209 Lena Road, Horton, AL 35980 or Shephard’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Wilma Lucille Richard Gaskin
Boaz
Wilma Lucille Richard Gaskin, 94, of Boaz, died January 19, 2021.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Whitesboro Cemetery. Bro. Alan Hallmark will officiate the service. The family will receive visitors from 1:15 until 2 p.m. at the cemetery before the service.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Wayne (Charlotte) Gaskin, Teresa (Johnny) Painter, Greg (Darlene) Gaskin, and Myra (Barre) Pannell; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jerry Wayne Motley
Albertville
Jerry Wayne Motley, 72, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Albertville funeral Home Downtown with burial to follow in Brashers Chapel Cemetery. Jeff Teele will officiate.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his son, Tony Motley, of Albertville; daughter, Tammy Dean, of Arab; sister, Linda Teele (Ray), of Boaz; brother, Fred Hall, of Albertville; one granddaughter; and one great-grandchild.
Ina “Etoile” Gardner
Albertville
Ina “Etoile” Gardner, 78, of Albertville, died Jan. 20, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services will be held at a later date in Forest, Miss. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise Dooley (Dennis), Diane Henderson (Ray), Sherry Kelly (Rance); daughter-in-law, Sherri Brooks; son, Earl Shaw (Nonya); sister, Bonnie Robinson (Cecil); brothers, Robert Strickland (Arlene), Pete Strickland (Janice) and Harold Strickland (Odell); 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
———
