The latest batch of prep soccer rankings are out, and once again, the Sand Mountain region is well represented, with seven teams honored in this week's rankings, including one team making its first ever appearance at No. 1.
The Susan Moore girl's team, hot off a pair of tournament titles and sitting at 10-0, climb into the top spot in the 1A-3A rankings, the first time in school history the Bulldogs have held that spot. The Susan Moore boys also also climbed into the rankings for the first time this season, checking in at No. 8 in the 1A-3 rankings.
Guntersville also had two teams appear in this week's rankings, with both the Wildcat boys and girls teams checking in at No. 3 in the 4A-5A polls. The Guntersville boys sit at 7-0-1 on the season, while the Guntersville girls are at 1-0, having been in quarantine over the recent days, putting a temporary halt to their season.
Also in the 4A-5A boys rankings, Boaz checks in at No. 6 with a 7-2-1 mark, matching last week's ranking, also the highest in school history.
Crossville is the final boys team to make the rankings, sitting tight at No. 8 with a 1-1 mark early in the season.
The final team to be recognized in this week's rankings are the Albertville boys, who received honorable mention in the 7A poll, sitting at 3-3 on the season.
The prep soccer rankings are submitted each week by the Alabama Soccer Coaches Association.
Rankings below indicate the team's record at the time of the rankings, and their ranking in the previous week's polls.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (6-0) – 1
2. Huntsville (6-3-1) – 5
3. Spain Park (5-1-2) – 3
4. Thompson (5-0-1) – 4
5. Vestavia Hills (6-1) – 2
6. Grissom (3-1-2) – 6
7. Florence (4-2) – 7
8. Oak Mountain (2-1-3) – 9
9. Auburn (3-1) – 10
10. Foley (2-2-2) – 11
11. James Clemens (2-2-2) – 15
13. Davidson (5-2-1) – 13
14. Sparkman (2-0-1) – 14
15. Hewitt-Trussville (3-5) – 8
Also receiving votes: Albertville
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood (5-0-1) – 2
2. Briarwood (6-0) – 3
3. Mountain Brook (6-1) – 5
4. Fort Payne (5-1-1) – 1
5. Chelsea (5-2) – 6
6. St. Paul’s (6-1) – 9
7. McGill-Toolen (5-2-1) – 7
8. Pelham (3-3) – 4
9. Randolph (2-1-1) – 8
10. Pinson Valley (5-1-1) – 15
11. Helena (4-2-1) – NR
12. Opelika (4-2) – 12
13. Southside-Gadsden (3-2) – 10
14. Calera (3-1-1) – 11
15. Buckhorn (0-2) – 14
Also receiving votes: Northridge, Cullman.
CLASS 4A/5A
1. John Carroll (6-1-2) – 3
2. Indian Springs (5-1) – 1
3. Guntersville (7-0-1) – 2
4. Russellville (4-0) – 4
5. Montgomery Academy (2-1-1) – 5
6. Boaz (7-2-1) – 6
7. Altamont (0-2) – 7
8. Crossville (1-1) – 8
9. Madison Academy (1-1) – 12
10. St. John Paul II (2-3) – 9
11. Pike Road (4-1) – 15
12. Sylacauga (3-4) – 10
13. Leeds (3-2-1) – 14
14. Satsuma (3-1-2) – NR
15. Carver-Birmingham (2-2-1) – NR
Also receiving votes: White Plains
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy (4-0-1) – 1
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain (0-0) – 2
3. St. Luke’s (3-1-2) – 3
4. Montgomery Catholic (6-1) – 7
5. Tanner (1-1) – 10
6. Mars Hill (2-0) – 5
7. Prattville Christian (0-0) – 6
9. Cottage Hill (1-0) – 9
10. Saks (0-0) – 13
11. Collinsville (1-2) – 8
12. Donoho (2-1) – 12
13. St. Bernard (0-0) – NR
14. Whitesburg Christian (0-0) – NR
15. Trinity Presbyterian (2-4) – 15
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain (8-0) – 2
2. Huntsville (4-1) – 4
3. Vestavia Hills (5-1) – 1
4. Spain Park (3-1) – 5
5. Hewitt-Trussville (2-2-2) – 8
6. Bob Jones (4-3-1) – 3
7. James Clemens (3-3-3) – 6
8. Auburn (4-0) – 11
9. Thompson (6-0-1) – 12
10. Fairhope (3-0-1) – 9
11. Enterprise (2-3) – 10
12. Hoover (2-2-1) – 7
13. Sparkman (4-0) – 13
14. Daphne (2-0-1) – 14
15. Grissom (2-3-1) – NR
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood (5-1) – 1
2. Chelsea (2-2-1) – 4
3. Mountain Brook (3-1-2) – 2
4. McGill-Toolen (4-1) – 3
5. Cullman (2-1) – 6
6. St. Paul’s (1-2-2) – 8
7. Southside-Gadsden (3-2-2) – 9
8. Northridge (1-4) – 5
9. Pelham (5-0) – 12
10. Helena (4-2-1) – 10
11. Baldwin County (6-2) – 7
12. Pell City (6-0) – 11
13. Decatur (2-1) – 15
14. Fort Payne (0-0-1) – 13
15. Briarwood (3-4) – NR
Also receiving votes: Gardendale
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy (5-0) – 4
2. John Carroll (2-1-1) – 1
3. Guntersville (1-0) – 2
4. Altamont (3-2) – 5
5. St. John Paul II (3-2) – 3
6. Indian Springs (3-0) – 6
7. Westminster Christian (1-1) – 8
8. Carroll-Ozark (2-1-1) – NR
9. St. Michael (1-3-1) – 9
10. Alabama Christian (3-0) – 7
11. Sylacauga (3-4) – NR
12. Lincoln (3-3) – 13
13. Elberta (0-1) – NR
14. Madison Academy (0-2) – NR
15. Jacksonville (0-1) – NR
Also receiving votes: Russellville
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Susan Moore (10-0) – 2
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain (2-1) – 1
3. Mars Hill (3-0) – 5
4. Cottage Hill (3-0-1) – 3
5. Donoho (3-0) – 6
6. Glencoe (2-0) – 7
7. St. Luke’s (4-0) – 8
8. Orange Beach (4-0) – NR
9. Trinity Presbyterian (3-1-1) – 13
10. Bayside Academy (0-1) – 4
11. Collinsville (1-3) – 12
12. Prattville Christian (0-0) – 10
13. Houston Academy (0-0) – 9
14. Elkmont (0-2-1) – NR
15. Montgomery Catholic (0-2) – 11
Also receiving votes: Hokes Bluff
