Mashed sweet potatoes with pear, sage and browned butter
Ingredients:
3 pounds sweet potatoes
1/2 cup butter
1 (15.25 ounces) sliced pear in heavy syrup or lite sliced pears, drained and chopped.
2 tablespoons fresh sage, chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried sage
Salt and black pepper
Directions:
Heat oven to 435 degrees.
Scrub the sweet potatoes and pierce each with a fork. Bake for 40 to 60 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt the butter over the stove in a large sauce pan. Stir the butter periodically for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat.
Once the potatoes are done cooking, cut each in half and remove the inner pulp.
Place potatoes into a large bowl and mash to desired consistency.
Add the mashed potatoes, canned pears, sage into the sauce pan with the browned butter and stir.
Place pan back on stove and stir until the mixture is heated all the way through.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Recipes from Shepherd’s Cove Hospice can be found in “Homecooked Memories, Volume IV” written by Hospice of Marshall County – Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
