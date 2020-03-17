With schoolhouse doors remaining closed across the state for the next two and a half weeks, local districts are putting plans into action to keep feeding their students.
Albertville City Schools has implemented an Emergency Student Feeding Plan “to ensure that students at ACS will continue to have access to nutritious meals during the schools system closure.”
The cafeteria shared by Albertville Primary School and Albertville Elementary School, located at 1100 Horton Road in Albertville, will serve as the district’s food distribution center, according to Albertville Superintendent Boyd English.
In a statement, English said bagged food items would be available to any child 18 years old and under.
Food services being this week; Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 20, he said. Food items will be available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on those days.
Starting Monday, March 23, food services will be available each week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until school returns to normal operations. Food items will be available for pickup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on those days as well.
English said district and community partners are developing an additional food delivery option for Albertville students called Afternoon Meal Stops, which would “provide food delivery alternatives each day that food is served.”
The superintendent said more information would be released later via School Messenger and Albertville City Schools’ social media platforms when plans are finalized.
Boaz City Schools will be providing food services for students on Thursday, March 19, with a drive-through pickup system at Boaz Elementary School, located at 362 Collier St. in Boaz.
Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie said there would be two opportunities for pickup on Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Meals will be available for any students who are 18 years old and under, regardless of their meal status for the school year. Students must be with parents in order to receive the meals.
In order to access the drive through, Haynie said to drive around to the back of the school building where the kitchen and playgrounds are located. It will not be necessary to get out of the vehicle, he said.
Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
The Schools of Guntersville will also host food pickup stations Wednesday.
Guntersville Superintendent Brett Stanton said food pickup for families with students attending Guntersville High School or Guntersville Middle School would be held at Guntersville High School on Wednesday, March 18, from 9-11 a.m.
Food pickup for families with students attending Cherokee Elementary School or Guntersville Elementary School would be held at Guntersville Elementary School on Wednesday, March 18, from 8-10 a.m., he said.
Other school systems in the area may be administering food pickup options for students. Reach out to your respective school system if feeding assistance is needed.
Beyond the schools, the Food Bank of North Alabama announced it would remain open “to serve and assist those who are suffering from food insecurity.”
“As the coronavirus continues to shut down pieces of our lives, we ask that you remember those who already have precious few options and choices in how, when and what they eat — including children who won't have access to breakfast and lunch while school is out,” the organization stated on Facebook. “At this time, a donation to the Food Bank of North Alabama could help save lives.”
If wishing to bring a food donation to the food bank, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before collecting your food. The food bank has a blue barrel placed in the lobby for drop offs so direct contact with the staff can be avoided.
“To further reduce contact and the possible spread of coronavirus, we would also ask that in lieu of bringing in food donations, those who would wish to support our efforts during this health crisis consider making a cash donation online at foodbanknorthal.org,” the food bank stated. “These funds go a long way to feeding those in need, as every dollar donated provides seven meals to those in need.”
To make donations, request assistance from or learn more about the Food Bank of North Alabama, call 256-539-2256 or visit foodbanknorthal.org.
Editor’s Note: As the virus progresses, feeding plans are subject to change.
