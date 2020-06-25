While much of the civil unrest occurring across the U.S. may feel like it's miles away from Sand Mountain, local law enforcement officers have been all but immune from its effects on top of the usual crime and challenges they endure every day.
That’s why Marshall County resident Sandy Hardin decided to organize a community prayer event for all law enforcement officers across Marshall County, including the sheriff’s office and local police departments, to show them support and appreciation.
“More than ever, our law enforcement officers need to know that our community supports all that they do for us,” Hardin said. “We take for granted the commitment and sacrifices they make to protect our community.”
As shifts change at 6 p.m. this evening, law enforcement personnel across the county will gather in their respective offices to have prayer and reflection led by a local church pastor. Members of the community are encouraged to participate by praying wherever they are.
Harden said she got the idea after speaking with a sheriff deputy at a gas station while traveling through Tennessee.
She and her husband, James, worked with Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith to organize the prayer and decided to do it at the time of shift change so that everyone, on or off duty, could participate.
“This was something I felt the Lord was leading me to do,” Hardin said. “It's just a small token to show our police officers that we can shower them with love and protection, that we stand by them and we appreciate all they give of themselves.”
