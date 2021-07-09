The Boaz Recreation Center will not open Monday as originally anticipated.
Mayor David Dyar issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying the recreation center opening was postponed.
“After much consideration and upon the advice of our construction manager, Forsyth Construction, the city of Boaz has decided to postpone the opening of the new recreation center until a later date,” Dyar wrote.
“There are items that need further attention, and we cannot complete them by our previous target date of July 12.
“We want to provide our community with the best possible product and because of that we will announce the official opening date soon.”
Dyar said a lengthy “punch list” of final items must be completed before the center can open to the public.
“We are obligated to have a safe venue for our residents,” Dyar said. “We owe it to our contractors to have a workplace without hinderances so they can complete the work.”
Sonja Hard, director of the parks and recreation department, agreed the work would be easier and more safely done without the public around.
“One of the things that needs addressed is lighting in the main entrance,” Hard said. “It is the only entrance we want utilized and we can’t just barricade it.
“The mayor and city council elected to not open the rec center and not try to rope things off and route people around the work.
“My understanding is they will be working diligently to get the work done as quickly as possible.”
The punch list includes plumbing, electrical and cosmetic jobs, Hard said.
“It really isn’t a big deal,” Dyar said. “We had hoped to open to the public next week but there is still a lot to do.”
The new rec center boasts a natatorium with an eight-lane indoor pool, bleachers, scoreboard and sound system; an outdoor “resort style” pool with a slide; four conference rooms; and a gymnasium with a mezzanine. The center is located at the old outlet property and is approximately 46,000 square feet.
The natatorium was pressed into service Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a swim dive meet. Hard said the postponement of the public opening had not affected the meet, which was slated to be open only to competitors and their supporters.
